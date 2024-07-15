Riad Salameh is suspected of having embezzled more than $330 million in public money through a slush fund set up at Lebanon's central bank when he was governor. Reuters
Lebanon's central bank joins inquiry into alleged corruption by former chief Riad Salameh
French lawyer William Bourdon tells The National he expects a trial in France by 2025
