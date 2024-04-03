Complaint against Lebanese PM Mikati filed in France for alleged money laundering

Two anti-corruption organisations filed a complaint with France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) against Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati over alleged money laundering, an accusation swiftly denied by the Mikati family.

It is now up to the PNF to decide whether to initiate an investigation in France based on the complaint filed on Tuesday by Sherpa and the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices or to drop the case in the event of insufficient evidence.

Mr Mikati has been Lebanon's prime minister since 2021. Originally from Tripoli, where he served as a lawmaker, Mr Mikati is one of the richest men in Lebanon, with an estimated wealth of $3.2 billion.

In the complaint obtained by The National, the two plaintiffs, represented by French lawyers William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth, have compiled evidence alleging the fraudulent origin of his massive wealth, invested both in France and abroad.

The Mikati family swiftly denied the allegations, stressing that they “have not received a copy of any complaint filed against us, although the details of this complaint appear to have been shared with the media, which raises serious concerns about the intentions of this approach. Such a strategy aims to damage our reputation preemptively and deliberately.”

“We have always acted in strict compliance with the laws and no member of our family or holding company has ever been found to be in violation with the laws, by a court of justice, be it in Lebanon or elsewhere around the world,” said a statement shared with The National.

READ MORE Monaco closes investigation into Najib Mikati for money laundering

The document provides an alleged non-exhaustive mapping of the Mikati family's vast real estate properties across France and overseas, delving into intricate property set-ups tied to offshore entities involving, among others, his brother Taha, his son Maher, and his nephew Azmi.

Telecom tycoon

A telecom tycoon and ex-Bank Audi shareholder, one of Lebanon's largest banks, Mr Mikati's 2021 appointment as PM drew criticism in some Lebanese circles, where critics see him as part of the financial-political clan that plunged the country into a crushing economic crisis.

His rescue cabinet, now in caretaker capacity, has since been facing criticism for its scant efforts in tackling what the World Bank has labelled a “deliberate” economic depression orchestrated by the elite, after decades of corruption.

“The extensive network of offshore firms linked to the Mikati family, which hold several French estate investment companies, strongly suggests, at the very least, the offence of tax fraud laundering, without prejudice of other financial crimes,” Mr Bourdon told The National.

However, the Mikati family said its source of wealth “is entirely transparent and legitimate. Our primary area of business, the telecoms sector, exemplifies this”.

Sherpa, a French NGO specialised in fighting economic crimes, and the French-Lebanese Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices, established by depositors who lost their life savings in the crisis are the same plaintiffs who initiated the 2021 complaint in France against the former central bank governor Riad Salameh, accused of embezzling hundreds of millions.

The complaint against Mr Salameh quickly gained momentum, resulting in the creation of an international investigative team involving Germany and Luxembourg, the seizure of significant real estate assets in Europe, as well as the issuance of an arrest warrant for Mr Salameh.

Mr Salameh has previously denied any wrongdoing, claiming that his wealth was lawfully acquired through investments he made before he was appointed as the BDL Governor in 1993. He did not respond to The National's emailed questions.

One key distinction is that Mr Salameh has been a civil servant for three decades, whereas Mr Mikati has made a fortune from many businesses.

Yet, these revenues are taxable under Lebanese law.

As a Lebanese tax resident, Mr Mikati is subject to a 10% tax on his annual movable income generated worldwide. The complaint listed a slew of companies operating abroad related to the M1 Group, the brother's fortune making cofounded in 2007.

In September, Lebanon's government attempted to grant Lebanese residents a tax exemption on their foreign movable assets income before 2022. This decision, labelled as a “fiscal amnesty,” faced severe criticism and was eventually not approved.

In any case, under French law, the source offence does not need to be prosecuted in Lebanon for money laundering to be pursued.