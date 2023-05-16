Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salameh fails to attend fraud hearing in France

Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh did not attend a hearing in Paris on Tuesday where French prosecutors were expected to press preliminary fraud and money laundering charges against him, Reuters reported.

Mr Salameh, his brother Raja and the central bank chief's assistant are being investigated in Lebanon and in least five European countries for allegedly embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from the central bank.

A hearing was set for 9.30am on Tuesday, according to court documents seen by Reuters, at which French prosecutors intended to press the preliminary charges and formally name him as a suspect.

The National reported on Monday that Riad Salameh had failed to respond to a summons sent by the Lebanese judiciary for the hearing in France.

Beirut judge Charbel Abou Samra had tried to contact Mr Salameh to make him aware of the hearing on three occasions, but the governor – or a representative who could sign for him – could not be found.

All the notification letters were returned to the Lebanese judiciary.

Another judicial source said the defence lawyers for the Salamehs and for the central bank chief's assistant Marianne Hoayek had submitted an objection to Lebanon's judiciary over the French case, saying France should not be allowed to try a case already being investigated in Lebanon.

The three have been charged in two separate cases in Lebanon. The Salameh brothers have denied any wrongdoing.