Pilgrims 'stone the devil' to mark end of Hajj and start of Eid

Muslims performed the last ritual of Hajj on Wednesday in Makkah, known as the “stoning of the devil”, as millions around the world celebrated the beginning of Eid Al Adha.

Saudi Arabia hosted more than 1.7 million pilgrims this year. They threw stones at three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, on the outskirts of Makkah. Droves of pilgrims had already set out from their accommodation in the sprawling tent city in Mina before dawn, taking advantage of cool temperatures.

The ritual commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.

On Tuesday morning, pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat, praying and reciting the Quran at the 70-metre rocky rise near Makkah, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon. Numbers reduced by midday, following official warnings for pilgrims to remain in their camps in Arafat until 4pm as a safety precaution against the searing heat.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the Arafat Day sermon would be broadcast live via audio and video to all air-conditioned tents, allowing pilgrims to listen without having to leave their camps.

Hajj authorities have provided comprehensive spiritual and logistical support for pilgrims, said the Saudi Press Agency.

It said the 'stoning of the devil' ritual was held under an "integrated system of security, health, and organisational services provided by the relevant authorities to ensure pilgrims perform their rituals in safety and tranquillity".

This year's statistics, provided by the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat), showed 1,707,301 pilgrims performed Hajj. Of these, 1,546,655 were international pilgrims and 160,646 were domestic pilgrims, including both citizens and residents. According to Gastat, 893,396 were men and 813,905 were women.

Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, began earlier this week. One of the five pillars of Islam, it is mandatory for Muslims – who are able – to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives.

Every year at Hajj, Muslims gather in Saudi Arabia to unite in religious rituals and acts of worship as they fulfil their religious obligation.