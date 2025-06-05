Muslim pilgrims offer prayers at top of Mount Arafat during the Hajj. AP
The Day of Arafat traditionally marks the high point of the Hajj. AP
Pilgrims assemble on the hill and its surrounding plain for hours of prayer and Quran recital. AP
Cooling fans spray water over pilgrims. AP
Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat. Reuters
Pilgrims on their way to Mount Arafat. AFP
People were up early on the Day of Arafat after Saudi Arabia's Minister for the Hajj advised them to avoid peak heat hours. AFP
More than a million people converged on Makkah for the start of the annual pilgrimage on Wednesday. AFP
Saudi security forces pray in Mina, near Makkah. AFP
More pilgrims on their way to Mount Arafat. AFP
For many Muslims, completing the Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. AFP
News

Gulf

Hajj pilgrims pray on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat - in pictures

More than 1.5 million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for annual pilgrimage

The National

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Pilgrims prayed on Mount Arafat on Thursday during the high point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, as officials called on devotees to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Thousands of pilgrims began to gather before dawn around the hill and the surrounding plain where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon.

While some arrived early to take advantage of the relatively cool morning, carrying colourful umbrellas, many pilgrims will remain for prayers and Quran recitals until the evening in the most arduous portion of the hajj.

After sunset they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will gather pebbles so they can perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil".

Follow more Hajj 2025 here.

Updated: June 05, 2025, 6:32 AM`
Hajj 2025Saudi Arabia

