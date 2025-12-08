Saudi Arabia and Qatar sign deal for high-speed Riyadh to Doha rail line

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to build a high-speed railway line linking Riyadh and Doha in two hours.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, witnessed an agreement being signed at a meeting in Riyadh on Monday. Trains on the 785km line will stop at Hofuf and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The railway will also connect Riyadh's King Salman International Airport and Doha's Hamad International Airport.

The aim is a two-hour journey time, with fast trains "significantly enhancing mobility, boosting trade and tourism, and improving quality of life", the Saudi Press Agency said.

It called the agreement "a step reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal and historical relations between the two countries". It is hoped the railway will serve more than 10 million passengers per year, create about 30,000 jobs and help lower carbon emissions.

The project is due to be completed in six years. The agreement was signed by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al Jasser and the Minister of Transport of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Co-ordination Council in Riyadh, which was co-chaired by the Crown Prince and the Emir.

Defence ties

In a joint statement following the council's meeting, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have pledged to strengthen defence ties and co-ordinate positions on issues affecting the Middle East.

The two countries "affirmed their commitment to strengthening and developing the defence partnership between their countries," a joint statement said after the meeting. They also vowed to "co-ordinate their positions in addressing regional challenges in a way that contributes to protecting the region's security and enhancing its preparedness".

Existing ties in the field include sharing information on passenger security, fighting drug trafficking and countering terrorist financing, the statement said. It expressed their desire to further enhance this co-operation to achieve security and stability in both nations.

The two sides also "reaffirmed their commitment to continued co-ordination and intensified efforts to maintain international peace and security".

The Emir of Qatar is received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh

The two countries described it as important to "enhance the reliability and stability of global energy markets" and ensure secure supplies. They expressed a desire fur further co-operation in electricity, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Sheikh Tamim, who arrived in Riyadh on Monday, was accompanied by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who visited Riyadh on Thursday and held talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the Thursday meeting, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed discussed bilateral relations before chairing a meeting of the executive committee of Co-ordination Council, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said. It said their meeting addressed "initiatives that would elevate relations to broader horizons".

Both countries commended the work of committees and working groups of the Co-ordination Council. The council aims to develop relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in fields such as security, business, culture and media.

It is also responsible for forging the general policy of co-operation and co-ordination between the two countries on political issues of common interest, and for strengthening the exchange of information to enhance the security of both countries.

