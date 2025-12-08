Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, centre, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Riyadh on Monday. @spagov / X
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, centre, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Riyadh on Monday. @spagov / X
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, centre, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Riyadh on Monday. @spagov / X
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, centre, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in Riyadh on Monday. @spagov / X

News

Gulf

Emir of Qatar in Riyadh for Qatari-Saudi Co-ordination Council meeting

Sheikh Tamim was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The National

December 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim was in Riyadh on Monday and was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Tamim co-chaired the eighth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Co-ordination Council in the Saudi capital, Qatar News Agency reported.

The Emir was accompanied by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who visited Riyadh on Thursday and held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation, as well as ways to develop them, before chairing a meeting of the executive committee of Co-ordination Council, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

They reviewed the strong fraternal relations and ways to develop them at both the bilateral and multilateral levels within the framework of the Co-ordination Council, and intensifying co-operation through several initiatives that would elevate relations to broader horizons, the ministry said.

Both sides commended the co-operation among the subcommittees and working groups of the Co-ordination Council and stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum to achieve the shared strategic interests of the two countries.

The Co-ordination Council aims to develop relations between the two countries in political, security, financial, economic, trade, investment, cultural, media and other fields.

It is also responsible for forging the general policy of co-operation and co-ordination between the two countries on political issues of common interest, and for strengthening co-operation and the exchange of information to enhance the security of both countries.

While you're here
BRAZIL%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Banthology: Stories from Unwanted Nations
Edited by Sarah Cleave, Comma Press

'Ghostbusters:&nbsp;From&nbsp;Beyond'

Director: Jason Reitman

Starring: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace

Rating: 2/5

The Vile

Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah

Director: Majid Al Ansari

Rating: 4/5

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
Wicked: For Good

Director: Jon M Chu

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater

Rating: 4/5

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance
%3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: December 08, 2025, 12:28 PM
Saudi ArabiaQatarGCC