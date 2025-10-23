Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Sultan Haitham of Oman in Muscat. Getty Images
Turkey's Erdogan concludes three-day Gulf tour with stop in Oman

President meets Sultan Haitham in Muscat before signing of bilateral agreements

The National

October 23, 2025

Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Sultan Haitham of Oman on Thursday, on the final stop of the Turkish President's three-day Gulf tour.

The meeting took place behind closed doors at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, Oman’s capital, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Following their one-to-one talks, President Erdogan and Sultan Haitham will co-chair a meeting between their delegations and attend a signing ceremony for several bilateral agreements.

Mr Erdogan and his wife, Emine, arrived in Muscat on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. He has also visited Kuwait and Qatar on his tour.

Ankara is seeking to strengthen economic ties, boost regional diplomacy and reduce its dependence on Russian energy – a request made by US President Donald Trump during Mr Erdogan’s visit to the White House in September.

During the tour, Mr Erdogan has signed agreements with key Gulf partners covering areas including trade, defence, maritime transport, direct investment and energy co-operation.

Another focus of the trip is ensuring the ceasefire in Gaza endures – a deal Turkey helped to broker alongside the US, Egypt and Qatar.

In Qatar, Mr Erdogan and the Emir, Sheikh Tamim, held a closed-door meeting. “Our goal, as Qatar and Turkey, is to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza is permanent and to prevent any steps that could disrupt it,” Turkey’s ambassador Mustafa Goksu told Anadolu.

Mr Erdogan’s visit was “of particular importance given the circumstances and challenges facing the Arab region”, Qatar’s official news agency said.

Turkey and Qatar both have close ties with Hamas and played key roles in urging the militant group to accept the ceasefire deal to end more than two years of war in Gaza. More than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks and much of the enclave is in ruins.

Nato member Turkey is involved in negotiations over sending troops to form part of an international stabilisation force in Gaza that would oversee security and eventually train new Palestinian police forces.

Egypt wants the stabilisation force envisaged in Mr Trump's peace plan to be led by US forces and to include Turkey, as part of its conditions for participating, sources have told The National.

On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan's delegation signed agreements on maritime transport, direct investment and energy co-operation with Kuwait.

Updated: October 23, 2025, 9:59 AM
