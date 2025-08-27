Bahrain targets deeper defence ties with US and deterrence against regional threats

Bahrain’s defence relationship with the US is entering a new phase, highlighting a steady expansion of military and strategic ties that date back decades.

Washington designated Bahrain a major non-Nato ally in 2002, cementing a status that has supported closer arms sales, training and interoperability. Manama also hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, anchoring the American maritime posture in the Gulf. The fleet conducts operations to interdict Iranian weapons smuggling and protect critical waterways around the Arabian Peninsula.

This month, the US State Department approved the potential $500 million sale of four M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) launchers and related gear to Bahrain. The package includes training pods – M28A2 Low-Cost Reduced-Range Practice Rocket Pods – with a 15km range, plus resupply vehicles, command-and-control systems and support.

The Defence Security Co-operation Agency announced the approval, which now awaits Congressional review. The Pentagon said the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region”. Based on World Bank figures for 2024, the notional package equals about 1 per cent of Bahrain’s GDP.

The Himars sale was planned, a former Pentagon official told The National. “These things take time, even though Bahrain is a major non-Nato ally,” said the former official. Still, the timing is notable.

Manama appears to be emphasising deterrence after Iran in June launched a ballistic missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in neighbouring Qatar – the largest US military facility in the Middle East. US officials initially reported there was no impact on the base, but subsequent analysis and Pentagon acknowledgement indicated at least one missile struck a geodesic dome. No casualties were reported.

During the 12-day Israel-Iran war, Iran chose to strike a Gulf country to retaliate against US attacks on its underground nuclear sites. While Tehran described the move as an act of “self defence” and took precautions to avoid civilian harm, the barrage pierced a long-standing regional red line: direct military action against a Gulf state’s territory. The attack was condemned by all Gulf states.

The episode highlighted a vulnerability to long-range attacks and the premium placed on integrated air and missile defence. In that context, rocket artillery training and readiness matter even if range-limited rounds are involved.

“There is desire to acquire deterrent capability, notably in the form of short-range missiles to deter Iran,” Hasan Alhasan, a Manama-based senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, told The National. “There is also evidence that Bahrain has in the past shown interest in such capability by acquiring short-range missile systems and the Army Tactical Missile System.”

That is a US-made, surface-to-surface precision-strike missile system capable of hitting targets up to 300km away.

In 2024, Bahrain and Iran signaled a mutual interest in restoring diplomatic ties, after relations had been strained since 2016. The push followed a landmark March 2023 agreement brokered by China, which saw Saudi Arabia and Iran reopen embassies. This progress, though, faced its most serious test in June.

Political dividends in Washington

The purchase also fits the broader political arc. In July, Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited Washington, a trip that was regarded as a success in Manama, according to people familiar with the matter.

During the visit, the Crown Prince announced plans to invest more than $17 billion in the US at a meeting with President Donald Trump focused on trade, Iran and regional security issues. One of the agreements signed aimed to advance a peaceful nuclear partnership between Bahrain and the US.

US President Donald Trump and Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad announced agreements that included co-operation on small modular nuclear reactors. Bloomberg

Analysts say the visit showed how defence, economic and energy ties are being expanded in tandem. Its outcome also plays into the fact that the Trump administration places a premium on partners acquiring US defence systems, Mr Alhasan said.

“There's a political dimension involved," he added. "Bahrain sees the emphasis and the value that the Trump administration gives to these kinds of transactions, and this is partly meant to serve that political purpose of reinforcing and strengthening the relationship with the United States."

The former Pentagon official echoed that view, saying: “The transfer is politically important for sustaining the relationship, but it’s not strategically significant or militarily transformative."

Bahrain’s small size and limited territory constrain the operational impact of a handful of Himars launchers. Even though the system is capable, the distance to major regional targets such as Iran means the purchase is largely symbolic.

Staying in step with regional peers

Bahrain has an incentive to remain in step with peers. In the region, only the UAE and Jordan are known to have previously acquired Himars from the US, while Saudi forces have trained on American-owned launchers in-country.

For Manama, acquiring the system is as much about coalition interoperability as it is about prestige. It ensures Bahrain remains aligned with Gulf partners investing in precision arms and integrated command-and-control networks.

“Bahrain remains somewhat on par with some of its Gulf neighbours that have also acquired a range of deterrent capabilities, UAV capabilities and various kinds of missile systems," said Mr Alhasan. "There is a deliberate effort to maintain a degree of parity with their neighbours, irrespective of differences of scale."

Strategically, the move aligns with Washington’s post-2023 effort to formalise and deepen integration with Bahrain. The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, signed in September 2023 and brought into force a month later, commits both sides to tighter defence and intelligence co-operation and consultation in crises.

The Himars case is one more brick in that wall: it enhances Bahrain’s ability to plug into US-led coalitions and support American installations on the island.

Top 10 most polluted cities Bhiwadi, India Ghaziabad, India Hotan, China Delhi, India Jaunpur, India Faisalabad, Pakistan Noida, India Bahawalpur, Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Bagpat, India

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Bawaal%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Varun%20Dhawan%2C%20Janhvi%20Kapoor%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

RESULTS Bantamweight title:

Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) bt Xavier Alaoui (MAR)

(KO round 2)

Catchweight 68kg:

Sean Soriano (USA) bt Noad Lahat (ISR)

(TKO round 1)

Middleweight:

Denis Tiuliulin (RUS) bt Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

(TKO round 1)

Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) bt Joachim Tollefsen (DEN)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 68kg:

Austin Arnett (USA) bt Daniel Vega (MEX)

(TKO round 3)

Lightweight:

Carrington Banks (USA) bt Marcio Andrade (BRA)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 58kg:

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) bt Malin Hermansson (SWE)

(Submission round 2)

Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (CAN) bt Juares Dea (CMR)

(Split decision)

Middleweight:

Mohamad Osseili (LEB) bt Ivan Slynko (UKR)

(TKO round 1)

Featherweight:

Tarun Grigoryan (ARM) bt Islam Makhamadjanov (UZB)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 54kg:

Mariagiovanna Vai (ITA) bt Daniella Shutov (ISR)

(Submission round 1)

Middleweight:

Joan Arastey (ESP) bt Omran Chaaban (LEB)

(Unanimous decision)

Welterweight:

Bruno Carvalho (POR) bt Souhil Tahiri (ALG)

(TKO)

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.