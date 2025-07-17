Donald Trump and Bahrain's Crown Prince shake on $17 billion deal

Donald Trump has hailed ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain, as its Crown Prince met the US President in the Oval Office.
The two figures shook on a $17 billion investment deal in a major boost to the island nation.
“Anything they needed, we helped them,” Mr Trump said while meeting with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. “And anything we needed, they helped us.”
The Crown Prince said the deal marked “real money. These aren’t fake deals," nor loans, he added.
The agreements include purchasing American aeroplanes, jet engines and computer servers. More investments could be made in aluminium production and artificial intelligence.
Bahrain's king, Sheikh Hamad, is expected to visit Washington before the end of the year. An important part of the relationship will be an agreement, signed on Wednesday, to advance co-operation on civilian nuclear energy.
The agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the aim of supporting Bahrain’s efforts to achieve energy security and carbon neutrality by 2060.
Mr Al Zayani described the agreement as a “significant qualitative leap” in the partnership between the two countries.
He said that the two nations are seeking to deploy advanced technologies that provide safe, secure and reliable civil nuclear energy.
Bahrain is expected to sign a deal valued at about $7 billion for its national carrier, Gulf Air, to buy 12 Boeing aircraft with an option for six more and 40 General Electric engines, according to a White House official who briefed US media.
