Danish police said ​on ​Monday they ​were investigating bomb ⁠threats directed at ⁠several schools across Denmark, ​but there was currently no ⁠reason to be concerned.

About 450 schools in Germany also received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, the newspaper Bild reported, quoting police in the south-western city of Freiburg.

The address field of the email sent to many schools reads "Death awaits you", according to news outlet tvSyd.

Interior Minister Pia Olsen Dyhr said the emails were "deeply worrying". "So far, it seems that these are just threats, but it is deeply worrying that we live in a society where something like this can happen," she said.

A series of hoaxes and cyber attacks has recently hit schools, ⁠supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic ​systems ⁠and broadcasters ‌across Europe, disrupting daily life.

The incidents come only weeks after hundreds of schools across Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland received similar threats, which prompted evacuations in some areas.

Authorities in all four countries considered the threats to be hoaxes.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email. Schools in Italy were also evacuated earlier ​this month after thousands received emailed bomb threats.

Airlines across Europe have also faced a series of bomb threats recently, which authorities believe were part of a co-ordinated campaign.

“We have received several reports of bomb threats targeting numerous schools,” Danish police said. “The threats have been sent to schools across the country, and it is our assessment that they are unfounded.”

The threats were received by email, and police said there was currently no basis for evacuating schools or introducing special security measures.

Authorities were assessing each case individually and were in contact with relevant agencies.