At a time of transformational technological change, the UAE has emerged as a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies in various aspects of life.

In one of the most digitally connected societies in the world, Emirati government digital services span a multitude of fields, from health care and immigration to transport and document issuance. The momentum doesn’t stop there; recent milestones include the completion of the second vertiport to launch the first permanent electric air taxi route in the world – linking Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport – as well as launching a drone food delivery service. Real-life examples of changing urban landscapes as technology advances.

But alongside the enthusiastic journey of progress, another critical aspect is clearly required, and it has become much more evident and urgent when we witnessed recent IT disruptions and service interruptions globally that affected people, businesses and government operations. This has made the need for digital perseverance clearer than ever.

Governments and companies around the world must keep on investing in systems that safeguard digital infrastructure and databases, ensure essential services remain operational during disruptions, blackouts or cyber attacks, and protect users’ personal data, privacy and banking information. Such systems should guarantee cyber resilience.

Quote Governments and companies around the world must keep on investing in systems that safeguard digital infrastructure and databases

Major service providers must be required to maintain backup servers and alternative communication channels to minimise the risk of service disruptions. This seems to be a matter taken for granted in a number of industries.

The UAE government is regularly taking steps to make sure that baseline security specifications are met and maintained through entities, such as the UAE Cyber Security Council, and through emirate-level regulators.

One of the main sectors to keep a close eye on is health care. Most worryingly, blood banks in Europe were momentarily hacked, leading to major concerns about healthcare provisions.

Furthermore, a number of hospitals recently experienced problems that made it difficult for their patients to book appointments online or to communicate with physicians via email. As a result of that situation, medical centres and hospitals are increasing investments in measures designed to fortify cybersecurity defences that will ensure uninterrupted services throughout outages, hacker attacks or software glitches.

Such investments are essential, and their role cannot be underestimated in ensuring an exciting technologically enabled future.