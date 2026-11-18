Hospitals worldwide, including in the UAE, are strengthening their cybersecurity defences as online attacks and technology failures increasingly threaten to disrupt medical services.

Experts said that as health care becomes more digital, hospitals face more cyber attacks that put sensitive patient data and vital bio-tissue at risk. Healthcare providers also believe hospitals should be ready to care for patients if key systems go offline.

A report by the US Health Management Academy found that more than 65 cyber attacks disrupted patient care between January 2022 and September this year, an average of more than one a month.

Disruptions included diverted ambulances, and cancelled or postponed operations or treatment appointments, with five power cuts lasting more than a month.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity specialist SonicWall recorded 264,000 online security alerts for attacks on UK healthcare providers in the first five months of 2026 – 10 times the total number recorded in 2025.

In response, hospitals reviewed how they protect digital systems, keep essential services running during blackouts, and train staff to handle technology failures.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, the parent company of LifePharma. Leslie Pableo for The National Show caption: Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS …

“Our blind spots have increased drastically because we only know what we have seen,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chief executive of Burjeel Holdings.

“If you see the recent incidents of cyber attacks on refrigerators, with infusion pumps getting compromised, blood stores getting destroyed, it's no longer physical warfare.

“Today we're getting more new surprises, new kinds of cyber warfare and hacks that we have never seen in the past. These are all things we need to plan for and predict. It is the new sort of norm that is going to be our challenge, and a nightmare as well.”

A global Microsoft cut last week showed how vulnerable healthcare services can be to digital disruption, even when it is not caused by a cyber attack.

In the UAE, some hospitals faced administrative issues that prevented patients from booking online appointments or contacting staff by email or Teams.

Hundreds of NHS hospitals and GP surgeries in the UK were unable to confirm appointments or access patient information, while Unity Health Toronto in Canada declared a "Code Grey" due to email failures.

The Australian Medical Association reported administrative and clerical issues at hospitals and clinics. Microsoft blamed the disruption on an internal technical and network-capacity issue.

Critical protection

Rohit Patwardhan, head of IT at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, said the disaster recovery framework ensures continuity of patient care during IT system disruptions.

“Critical clinical systems are hosted with redundancy, regular back-ups, and defined recovery procedures,” he said.

“The hospital conducts periodic disaster recovery exercises and business continuity drills to validate recovery objectives, communication processes and operational readiness.”

RAK Hospital is rapidly modernising. Its parent, Arabian Healthcare Group, is developing a new 209-bed multi-speciality Greenfield Hospital.

Its cybersecurity strategy uses several layers of protection, including next-generation firewalls, network segmentation, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged and remote access.

RAK Hospital merges healthcare with hospitality to cater to a growing demand from medical tourists. RAK Hospital Show caption: RAK Hospital merges healthcare with hospitality to cater to …

The hospital has also implemented several layers of power resilience. Critical systems are protected by instantaneous back-up power, while emergency generators start automatically.

“Patient safety remains the primary priority during any cyber incident,” said Mr Patwardhan.

“The healthcare sector has learnt several important lessons from recent global disruptions, and technology resilience must be viewed as a patient safety issue, not merely an IT issue."

These are intended to ensure that essential hospital operations can continue during power interruptions and technology failures.

Cold chain security

In mid-October, hackers attacked more than 700 supermarkets in France, raising temperatures to destroy tonnes of perishable food. Weeks later, a second wave of attacks caused similar damage across Europe.

The incidents raised concerns about the potential vulnerability of healthcare cold storage. Transplant tissue and blood supplies must be kept refrigerated to preserve their delicate biological properties and structural integrity.

Dr Zain Kenderian, chief executive of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said temperature-controlled medication and patient records at the centre were well protected.

“The disruption we saw this month was a reminder that no organisation, however sophisticated, is immune to digital failure,” he said. “For a hospital, the question is not whether systems will ever go down, it is whether patient care continues safely when they do.”

Dr Kenderian said critical hospital work had documented downtime procedures, allowing teams to switch immediately to alternative processes and not depend on a single server remaining online.

Like other hospitals in the capital, it operates under the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Information and Cyber Security Standard, the Department of Health's mandatory framework for protecting patient data, clinical systems and medical devices.

“Most attacks on health care do not start with sophisticated code; they start with a convincing email,” said Dr Kenderian. “Our people are trained and tested continuously, and our defences are assessed on a regular cycle, not just after an incident makes headlines.”

Preparing for threat

Nebu Varghese, a senior director of cyber security for the Middle East at FTI Consulting, said hospitals have become an easy target for cyber criminals.

“Threat actors target the connected estate behind care that includes legacy Building Management Systems and refrigeration units protecting blood and vaccines,” he said.

“Attackers are constantly attempting to exploit supply chain vulnerabilities, leveraging compromised third-party access or leaked credentials to bypass perimeter controls.

“As recent attacks on cold storage demonstrate, cyber risk in this domain is a clear patient-safety crisis.”

Mr Varghese said cyber criminals take the path of least resistance, exploiting internet-exposed controllers or default credentials.

Once inside the network, they could install malware and use "living off the land" techniques, abusing operating system software to move undetected inside online systems.

Using agentic AI, he said, indicated a new era in how autonomous agents could identify vulnerabilities to execute ransomware or exfiltrate data at machine speed in just days, rather than weeks.

“By paralysing clinical operations, attackers can maximise the pressure on hospital boards to pay,” Mr Varghese said.

“It has been extremely important for organisations to move beyond automated scanning to intelligence-led offensive security testing.”

Another challenge is that hospitals often operate modern digital systems alongside older medical equipment and software that can be difficult to update because of compatibility concerns.

Outdated software may contain unpatched vulnerabilities, potentially giving attackers access to wider hospital networks.

Maher Yamout, lead security researcher at cybersecurity specialist Kaspersky, said effective cyber defences can reduce disruption, minimise downtime and help organisations to use their resources more efficiently.

“Healthcare organisations are undergoing rapid digital transformation, and cyber security should evolve alongside their increasingly complex infrastructures,”Mr Yamout said.

“Medical institutions are an attractive target for hackers because of the large volume of sensitive information they hold.

“Human error remains an important entry point for attackers; therefore, educating employees on cyber hygiene is essential, as they are the first line of defence.”