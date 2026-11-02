European supermarkets hit by freezer hacks

Supermarkets across Europe were hit by suspected cyber attacks that resulted in sudden changes in the temperatures of their fridges and freezers on Monday, weeks after a similar but more widespread issue in France.

Incidents were reported in Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Estonia.

Ahold Delhaize NV, Carrefour SA and Spar reported issues with their refrigerators and freezers in shops in Belgium. Supermarket chains in Sweden, Ireland and Finland were also affected, according to representatives and local media reports.

The incidents raise concerns of a repeat of the disruption in France last month, when 700 stores were hit by cyber attacks that disabled refrigeration systems and forced shops to throw out damaged food. The Intermarché, Coopérative U and Carrefour chains were among those affected. No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the hack.

The Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize confirmed that an “IT incident” took place in a number of its Delhaize shops in Belgium on Sunday night, affecting the refrigeration systems. A representative for Carrefour Belgium said 15 of its 700 outlets are affected. A representative for Spar, a Dutch chain, said refrigeration in around five of its stores was hit.

In Ireland, a representative for Musgrave Group said a cyber incident has affected refrigeration systems in 13 of its SuperValu sites. Chilled and frozen products in the affected stores have been removed from sale as a precaution.

Empty refrigerated shelves in a store in Belgium. Reuters Show caption: Empty refrigerated shelves in a store in Belgium. Reuters

Several ICA and Coop supermarkets in Sweden are experiencing higher temperatures in freezers. At ICA Kvantum in Sjöbo, the freezers’ temperature has been raised to 50C, the store said on its Facebook page, adding that it suspects a hack.

“We are aware that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems,” an ICA Sverige representative told Bloomberg via email on Monday, adding that the stores are receiving support to manage the situation. The representative didn’t confirm a cyber attack. Coop has seven affected stores, a representative said, confirming a hack.

In Finland, some refrigeration equipment in a few smaller K-food grocery stores “experienced temperature anomalies overnight,” according to Petri Käyhkö, head of corporate security at Kesko Oyj, Finland’s second-largest grocer.

Kesko began investigating the cause after receiving automated alerts and as staff entered the premises in the morning, he said in an emailed response to questions. An IT-related incident is not ruled out, he said. He said it was not a widespread phenomenon and is affecting a couple of smaller grocery stores where equipment is not included within the scope of Kesko’s centralised safeguards.

Supermarkets in Estonia were also affected, local media reported.

Last month, a cyber attack resulted in days of service outages and empty shelves across Ahold Delhaize stores in the Netherlands. The company has still not said what caused the problem.

In the US, the Pentagon said last week it was examining the failure of food storage freezers across several military facilities.