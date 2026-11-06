Flights diverted and airports on alert across Europe

European flights and airports faced disruption and extra security checks on Friday as the authorities in Rome and Copenhagen reported threats.

A ⁠WizzAir ⁠flight from Prague ​to Rome was ⁠diverted to Venice and landed ⁠there on ​Friday due ⁠to ‌a bomb ​scare. Italy's Ansa news agency reported that the bomb alert message came from a ​phone ‌call to ⁠Rome Fiumicino Airport's control ​tower.

A statement from Danish police said specialist teams were at Copenhagen Airport after hostile intelligence was received about air traffic.

The authorities said there was no immediate assessment that passengers were in danger. Airport operations were altered to include baggage re-screening, and a special security perimeter was established.

Czech police officially cleared four aircraft that had landed at Vaclav Havel Airport on Thursday and were the subject of bomb threats. The security inspections concluded with no explosives or dangerous items found on board any of the planes, a spokeswoman said.

Police stand on duty at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. Getty Images Show caption: Police stand on duty at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. Gett…

Airlines were the target of at least 25 hoax alerts across Europe on Friday. Police in France said an investigation had been opened against an Aer Lingus plane after the pilot resisted calls to divert.

An Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Evreux airbase in northern France on November 5 following a bomb alert, the French Prime Minister's office said.

Media groups

Irish ​media groups, including the national broadcaster ⁠RTE, were evacuated following bomb threats on ⁠Friday.

A presenter ​on one of the affected radio stations, Newstalk, said the calls had been ⁠deemed a hoax and that staff had been told they could return to the building in central ⁠Dublin.

The Irish Independent newspaper ​group ⁠reported that its ‌offices in the capital had also been evacuated. A reporter for ​RTE radio said a threat was sent to the broadcaster by email shortly before 9am local time that a bomb was going to go off within 45 minutes.

The presenter of RTE Radio One's mid-morning news show said he understood that the email was purported to be from the same people behind hoax bomb threats that disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe this week.

“It is ​worrying, and we take the ‌threat seriously,” the Irish Prime Minister ⁠Micheal Martin said in ​a telephone interview with RTE shortly after the more ​than ‌hour-long interruption to its programming ended.

Across Europe, the tally in the spate of bomb threats reached nearly 30 flights by the end of Thursday, after at least seven flights and a cruise ship also received ⁠hoax threats on Tuesday.