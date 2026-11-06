Saudi Arabia flight cancellations: Which airlines are suspending services and until when?

Flights to and from Riyadh remain disrupted despite the partial reopening of King Khalid International Airport on October 25 after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

The airport is still operating under restrictions and some Saudia flights serving the capital have been rerouted through Al Qassim or Dammam, with passengers continuing to Riyadh by bus.

Services to Jeddah are returning gradually. Emirates resumed some flights from Dubai on October 30 and Etihad Airways is scheduled to restore four services between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi city on November 6.

For Riyadh and Dammam, Emirates’ schedule shows passenger flights are to restart on November 8, while Etihad has extended cancellations through November 19.

Here's where major airlines stand on flights to Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and between Abu Dhabi and Dammam through November 19.

Four Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are scheduled to resume on November 6. These are EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah. The airline says its other Jeddah flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

Emirates

Some Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah resumed on October 30. Flight tracking data shows EK803 and EK805 operated that day and again on November 5. EK801 and its return service, EK802, were among the flights still listed as cancelled on November 4.

Passenger flights between Dubai and Riyadh and between Dubai and Dammam are scheduled to resume on November 8. Emirates services to Madinah have continued to operate.

Flydubai

Flydubai has cancelled flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until November 9. The airline says schedules may change further and has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has not yet announced when it will resume flights from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia. Getty Images Show caption: Air Arabia has not yet announced when it will resume flights…

Air Arabia's flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif remain suspended, with no restart date listed in the latest travel update.

Qatar Airways

The airline has suspended flights temporarily to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Taif. The airline's travel advisory gives no date for services to resume. It has also reduced the frequency of flights to Jeddah.

Oman Air

Flights from Muscat to Riyadh are scheduled to resume on November 8, according to an airline update shared with travel firm GTS.

SalamAir

The Omani low-cost airline has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, owing to the regional security situation.

British Airways

British Airways has pushed back its flights from London to Riyadh until January 11. EPA Show caption: British Airways has pushed back its flights from London to R…

British Airways had planned to restart its London Heathrow-Riyadh service on November 3 with one flight a day. However, this has now been pushed back to January 11, 2027.

The airline has also permanently discontinued its London-Jeddah service.

Air India and Air India Express

Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are suspended through November 14, according to the latest travel update from Musafir.

Akasa Air

The Indian low-cost airline has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah through November 18. Its Riyadh flights are suspended through November 30.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled passenger flights to and from Riyadh through January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines

The Pakistan Airports Authority said on October 9 that Pakistan International Airlines had temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh. It gave no resumption date and said at the time that the airline's other Saudi services were continuing as usual.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has postponed the launch of its Atlanta-Riyadh route until March 2027. Flights had been due to begin on October 23.

Air France

Air France has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh until December 12. EPA Show caption: Air France has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh …

Air France's suspension of flights to and from Riyadh has been extended through December 12.

IndiGo

The Indian airline's flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are cancelled through November 14, the latest travel advisories say.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa's flights to and from Riyadh are suspended through November 18. The suspension of the group's Dammam service runs through November 30, according to published disruption updates.

Eurowings, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, has scheduled flights to Jeddah from Berlin and Cologne/Bonn from November 12, the airports' winter timetables show.

KLM

The airline has extended cancellations of flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 27. KLM says it will notify passengers whose flights have been cancelled.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines has suspended Riyadh Flights PR654 and PR655 until November 29, owing to the security situation at King Khalid International Airport.

Scoot

The Singapore Airlines-owned low-cost carrier has extended cancellations on its Singapore-Jeddah route until February 28, 2027. The suspension applies to TR796 from Singapore and TR797 from Jeddah.