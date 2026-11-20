Three bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv have been hit in overnight Russian ballistic missile attacks, hours after President Vladimir Putin vowed revenge for the destruction of a crossing that links Russia to Crimea.

Missile attacks on Ukraine continued early on Friday, causing disruption to water, power and heating supplies in Kyiv and other parts of the country, local officials said.

At least three people were killed in overnight strikes on Kyiv and two in Lviv in western Ukraine, officials said. The Dutch and Austrian embassies were damaged on Thursday afternoon, as was Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry building.

Separately, Polish authorities said on Friday that they suspected the country’s airspace had been breached by unidentified aircraft. Officials are working to confirm radar records and will take action to counter any potential threat if necessary, the country said in a post on X.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Telegram that it struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region. Air defences intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones over more than a dozen Russian regions and Crimea, the ministry added.

Mr Putin on Thursday promised a “much more painful” response to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge, a key supply route between Russia and the occupied peninsula. Moscow had already attacked Kyiv’s bridges repeatedly as strikes on Ukraine’s civilian, logistics and energy infrastructure escalate in the run-up to winter.

People shelter at a Kyiv metro station after Ukraine issued warnings about Russian attacks. AFP Show caption: People shelter at a Kyiv metro station after Ukraine issued …

​Ukraine's ​Unmanned ​Systems ⁠Forces have hit ⁠40 Russian ​oil sites and ⁠defence industry targets in the past ⁠50 days, a commander said ​on Friday. In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Robert Brovdi said five targets had been hit more than ​once. ‌He ⁠added that the ​Dorogobuzh ​chemical ‌plant in ⁠Russia's Smolensk region was ⁠struck on November 10 and November 20.

Traffic was restricted on two bridges in Kyiv, the city's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram on Friday. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, he said.

“Due to difficult traffic conditions between the left and right banks of the capital, I urge residents to avoid driving private vehicles into the city,” Mr Klitschko added, urging businesses to allow employees to work remotely.

Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge this week collapsed one of its arches and a section of road. The crossing, which Mr Putin ordered to be built after he annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, stretches 19km across the Kerch Strait.

Mr Putin said that after those attacks that Russia would not agree to limited ceasefires covering shipping of grain exports through the Black and Azov seas or strikes on energy infrastructure. He has previously rejected proposals for a truce.

The Russian leader also said the bridge would be restored.

Mr Putin said he and US President Donald Trump “devoted considerable attention” to the conflict in Ukraine during talks in China this week. He also discussed the war with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen.

Mr Trump has resumed US efforts to broker an end to the conflict, which is heading towards its five-year mark in February. Mr Putin continues to demand Ukrainian territory that his forces do not control and is hammering Ukraine’s cities with drones and missiles.