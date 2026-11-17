Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge for the second straight day as Russia launched strikes on key routes across the Dnipro River, with both sides seeking to increase the cost of the war before expected talks between Washington and Moscow in China.

The Crimean Bridge operation was part of the biggest Ukrainian drone attack of the war, Russia’s Defence Ministry said. It reported that ⁠1,441 drones had been shot down over 22 regions, passing ⁠Monday's figure of 1,336, which had set a record.

Crimea's Kremlin-installed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed the bridge – linking the region to southern Russia ⁠– was attacked and that traffic had been suspended early on Tuesday. Images circulating on social media appeared to show a section of the bridge used by cars had collapsed.

The bridge, which stretches 19km across the Kerch Strait, was a signature project for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. It has been used as a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Traffic across the northern and southern bridges in Kyiv was temporarily suspended after Russia carried out overnight strikes. Moscow also attacked infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions, causing partial disruption to heat and water services in Kyiv and the loss of electricity in other parts of the country, regional officials said.

Ukraine also attacked industrial sites in Ufa and Salavat in Russia’s Bashkortostan region, where major refineries are located, although Russian authorities said all plants were operating normally and there was no critical damage, the Interfax news service reported.

The south bridge in Kyiv was damaged during a Russia drone attack. Getty Images Show caption: The south bridge in Kyiv was damaged during a Russia drone a…

The renewed attacks highlight the military pressure both sides are trying to bring to bear as diplomacy around ending the war, now deep into its fifth year, accelerates.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange after two days of crucial talks in Abu Dhabi that also yielded progress on practical issues, including systems to monitor a ceasefire.

The latest strikes come before Mr Putin’s trip to China this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, where a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping is planned.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that a separate meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Trump was being arranged and Ukraine would be a topic of discussion, though the timing and venue were still being co-ordinated, Interfax reported.

Mr Trump said overnight that Ukraine would be discussed during the meeting, reversing an earlier White House position that the war was not on the agenda.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is leading US diplomatic efforts with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, said he spoke to Mr Ushakov, as well as Ukrainian and European officials, about the “next steps in the peace process”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he held online talks with US and European delegations who made additional plans aimed at achieving leader-level peace negotiations.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner planned to meet Ukrainian and European officials this week to work on security guarantees and a postwar economic recovery plan for Ukraine.