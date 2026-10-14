To the Ramparts: New missile shield 'protects warships from drone swarms'

A cost-effective missile system to defend civilian and military sites from drone swarms has been unveiled in France.

Rampart, developed by Naval Group, can create a defensive shield around warships using large numbers of low-cost laser-guided rockets rather than expensive interceptors such as Patriot, that were expended at high rates in the Iran war.

It has completed successful sea trials in the Mediterranean, including a French Navy counter-drone exercise off Toulon.

“It is designed to build a defensive shield around a warship in drone warfare,” said Stephan Meunier, a former French navy commander involved with the programme.

The Rampart air defence system fires a rocket. Photo: Naval Group Show caption: The Rampart air defence system fires a rocket. Photo: Naval …

How it works

Naval Group expects to produce up to 10,000 Rampart systems by 2028. In tests, the system struck an aerial drone as well as unguided rockets trained on surface targets.

The system fires laser-guided 68mm rockets fitted with proximity fuses and has a range of up to 6km.

The launcher consists of four modules, each carrying 20 projectiles, giving a maximum load of 80 rockets. It can be loaded with a combination of weapons, including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, decoys or precision missiles. An experienced crew can reload a single 20-round module in about 10 minutes.

The system weighs about four tonnes, allowing it to be fitted to relatively small warships including corvettes.

Rampart air defence. Photo: Naval Group Show caption: Rampart air defence. Photo: Naval Group

'Cost-to-kill'

During the recent Iran war, western forces used large numbers of expensive interceptors against relatively cheap drones. Patriot missiles costing more than $4 million each were used to take out Shahed-136 drones costing just $35,000, roughly the same price as a guided 68mm rocket.

“The cost-to-kill ratio is very effective and it can tackle a drone swarm attack,” Mr Meunier said. “Rockets are cheaper and more efficient.”

An Iranian drone attack on fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport. Anadolu via Reuters Connect Show caption: An Iranian drone attack on fuel tanks at Kuwait Internationa…

Airport attacks

There is growing evidence that shipping in the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea could face “saturation attacks” by drones fired from Iran or the rebel Houthis. Naval ships equipped with Rampart would be able to provide significant close-in protection, Mr Meunier said.

Rampart can also be deployed as a ground-based system to protect airports, military bases and civilian areas.

“This system would provide good defences for fixed installations such as airports and to protect urban centres or military camps in the Gulf as well as on board warships,” Mr Meunier said.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s main airport came under attack from Houthi rebels, with 13 people killed in two incidents. Missiles were also intercepted in Riyadh and Dammam.

Simulated US Army drone swarm attack. Photo: US Army Show caption: Simulated US Army drone swarm attack. Photo: US Army

Aerial threats

Naval Group has also developed a single Rampart module for its Sirenha unmanned surface vessel, allowing an autonomous drone boat to provide an additional defensive layer.

The French company is also working with Emirates' defence group Edge to conduct trials of the UAE-developed SkyKnight air-defence missile, beginning with land trials before maritime testing next year.

SkyKnight can engage aerial threats at ranges of up to 10km, potentially giving Rampart a more capable missile option alongside its 68mm rockets.

There is also a possibility that Rampart could be battle-tested in Ukraine where Kyiv is getting desperately short of air defences against daily Russian drone and missile attacks.

If successful, then it could well provide a major step in defending key military and civilians sites from the threat of drone saturation attack at low cost.