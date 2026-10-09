  • Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles targeting two cities
  • Israeli soldier killed and three wounded in southern Lebanon
  • 'Massive explosions' reported in southern Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran's supreme leader calls for greater use of AI to strengthen security
  • Oil retreats as Trump rules out attacks on Iran before midterms
  • Iran targeting ships in Hormuz every night, says IRGG navy official
Updated: October 09, 2026, 8:24 AM