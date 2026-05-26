Responders at the site after a train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday. AFP
Responders at the site after a train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday. AFP
Responders at the site after a train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday. AFP
Responders at the site after a train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday. AFP

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Europe

Four dead after train hits school bus in Belgium

Two teenagers among those killed, reports say

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

May 26, 2026

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Four people were killed in a collision ​between a train and a school ⁠bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning.

The ⁠accident ‌occurred at about 8am, at ​a level-crossing about a kilometre from Buggenhout station, roughly 23 kilometres from Brussels. Two teenagers were among those killed, reports said.

Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke was quoted by RTL TV ⁠as saying the victims ​⁠included the ‌bus driver and an adult accompanying the ​pupils. Two people were severely wounded, he added.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said in a post on X that “it is with deep sadness that I learnt of the tragic accident that occurred in Buggenhout”. He did not provide further details.

Police said nine people were in the minibus. Belgian news channel VRT said the children are pupils at a special needs school.

“Footage shows that the barriers were down and the traffic lights were red. We do not know how the accident could have happened,” Thomas Baeken of Belgian track operator Infrabel told the channel.

Belgium, where a ​dense ‌railway network criss-crosses towns and villages, ⁠has a history of ⁠accidents at level-crossings.

At least five people died in such accidents in 2025, railway infrastructure operator Infrabel says on ​its website, the lowest number recorded since 2020.

Updated: May 26, 2026, 10:40 AM