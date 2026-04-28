  • Police officers inspect the mangled wreckage of one of two trains that crashed in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
    Police officers inspect the mangled wreckage of one of two trains that crashed in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
  • The scene of destruction at the station. More than a dozen have been killed and nearly 100 injured, with both tolls expected to rise throughout the day. Reuters
    The scene of destruction at the station. More than a dozen have been killed and nearly 100 injured, with both tolls expected to rise throughout the day. Reuters
  • A woman has an excruciating wait for news of her sister outside the station. Reuters
    A woman has an excruciating wait for news of her sister outside the station. Reuters
  • Authorities say a commuter train hit a taxi, then a long-distance train. Reuters
    Authorities say a commuter train hit a taxi, then a long-distance train. Reuters
  • Rescuers cart a survivor out of the train wreck. Reuters
    Rescuers cart a survivor out of the train wreck. Reuters
  • Worried relatives gathered at the site to wait for news of their loved ones who were on the train. Reuters
    Worried relatives gathered at the site to wait for news of their loved ones who were on the train. Reuters
  • This shows the severe damage to one of the trains involved. AFP
    This shows the severe damage to one of the trains involved. AFP
  • A queue of ambulances at the scene. AFP
    A queue of ambulances at the scene. AFP

News

Asia

More than a dozen killed in Indonesia train crash

Rescue teams spend night combing wreckage for survivors

The National

April 28, 2026

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At least 14 people were killed and 84 injured after a train crash in Bekasi in Indonesia, east of the capital Jakarta.

The city's police chief said a long-distance train ran into the back carriage of a commuter train, reserved for women, which was at a stop at the time. A railway representative said a taxi may have hit the commuter train at a level crossing. Investigations were continuing on Tuesday.

Rescue teams worked through the night to extract bodies and survivors from the wreckage, cutting through the metal structure of the commuter train. It was a delicate process, said Mohammad Syafifi, head of Indonesia’s search-and-rescue agency.

All 240 passengers of the long-distance train were safely evacuated.

“We needed to involve personnel with certain skills to perform a measured extrication,” he said. He added that some people were alive but remained “pinned to the train structure”.

Sausan Sarifah, 29, was on the commuter train when the collision took place. “I thought I was going to die,” she said from her hospital bed, suffering from a broken arm and a deep cut to her thigh. “It all happened so fast, in a split second.”

Hundreds of bystanders were watching the rescue operations, while people attended hospitals nearby to track down injured family members.

Transport accidents are relatively common in Indonesia mainly because of ageing infrastructure. The last serious train collision in the country was in West Java in January 2024, when four crew members were killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Updated: April 28, 2026, 8:27 AM