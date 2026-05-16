  • Emergency services attend Bangkok's Makkasan Airport Rail station, where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles. Reuters
    Emergency services attend Bangkok's Makkasan Airport Rail station, where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles. Reuters
  • A Thai police officer inspects damaged cars. EPA
    A Thai police officer inspects damaged cars. EPA
  • Firefighters and rescue workers at the site. AFP
    Firefighters and rescue workers at the site. AFP
  • The train, which collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, caused several casualties. Reuters
    The train, which collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, caused several casualties. Reuters
  • Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene. Reuters
    Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene. Reuters
  • A rescue worker films near the collision site. AFP
    A rescue worker films near the collision site. AFP
  • Thai rescue workers extinguish a fire on a public bus. EPA
    Thai rescue workers extinguish a fire on a public bus. EPA

News

Asia

Eight killed after train collision sparks bus fire in Bangkok

Twenty-five people were injured

The National

May 16, 2026

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At least ​eight ​people ​were killed and ⁠25 others injured ⁠after a train ​collision triggered a fire that ⁠engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials ⁠and police said.

Firefighters and ​rescue ⁠crews ‌were dispatched as flames engulfed ​the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses ​in a race ‌to contain ⁠the fire, ​officials said.

The fire ​has ‌now been brought under ⁠control, with crews cooling the area, ⁠venting gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The cause of ​the accident is under investigation.

Updated: May 16, 2026, 12:10 PM