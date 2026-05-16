Eight killed after train collision sparks bus fire in Bangkok

At least ​eight ​people ​were killed and ⁠25 others injured ⁠after a train ​collision triggered a fire that ⁠engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials ⁠and police said.

Firefighters and ​rescue ⁠crews ‌were dispatched as flames engulfed ​the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses ​in a race ‌to contain ⁠the fire, ​officials said.

The fire ​has ‌now been brought under ⁠control, with crews cooling the area, ⁠venting gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The cause of ​the accident is under investigation.