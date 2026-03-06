Israeli actions in Lebanon ‘disproportionate', says Macron’s special envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday described Israel’s actions in Lebanon as “disproportionate" after Israel carried out heavy overnight air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Speaking to French TV TF1, Mr Le Drian, a former Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister, added that Israeli attacks are likely to “solidify Shiite unity” amid attempts by the Lebanese army to dismantle Iran-backed Hezbollah’s weapons.

By joining the war against Iran last week with strikes against Israel, Hezbollah “played the Iran card, not the Lebanon card", Mr Le Drian said. “The fact that Hezbollah has started acting in this way has provoked questions and even anger in the Shiite community,” he added.

Lebanon was pulled into ​the war in the Middle East on Monday, when ‌Hezbollah opened fire, igniting ⁠a new Israeli offensive, with air strikes focused ​on Beirut's southern suburbs and on southern and eastern Lebanon. At least 123 Lebanese have been killed. There have been no reported fatalities in Israel.

A plume of smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on March 6. AFP Info

Mr Le Drian warned that Hezbollah will only be dismantled if “the Shiite community shares this need to prioritise the interests of Lebanon over the interests of factions”.

Lebanon's army

Earlier this week, The National revealed that the Lebanese army had begun arresting members of Hezbollah and other non-state actors in accordance with an unprecedented cabinet decision outlawing the Iran-backed group’s military and security activities.

French calls for Israel to stop its large-scale military operation on Lebanon has so far gone unheeded. Paris said it would send armoured vehicles to assist the Lebanese army. “I hope other countries will do the same,” Mr Le Drian said.

In a statement on X late on Thursday, Mr Macron appeared to say that French assistance to the Lebanese army would aim at helping it take control of Hezbollah positions in the country in a bid to stop a large-scale Israeli military operation. "Everything must be done to prevent this country, so close to France, from once again being drawn into war," he said.

Speaking on TV France 2 shortly after the announcement, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that France would "deliver armoured vehicles to the Lebanese army to enable them to carry out their operations".

Israel 'striking hard'

It remains unclear what impact French pressure on Israel has produced. Israeli army chief of staff General Eyal Zamir said Thursday night that he had ordered Israeli troops “to advance and expand the area of ​​control along the border, while establishing positions at key points in southern Lebanon". Gen Zamir added: “We are striking hard, on the front line and deeper into Lebanon.”

The Lebanese army has progressively extended its control over Hezbollah's historic stronghold in south Lebanon since a US and French brokered ceasefire with Israel was struck in late 2024. Hezbollah had started launching air attacks against Israel in support of Hamas after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Israel's military chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has called on Israeli troops to push further into Lebanon. AFP Info

Following the ceasefire, a mechanism overseen by the US, with French input, was set up to oversee the disarmament of Hezbollah. However meetings have been on hold since early January.

Israel's air war against Hezbollah in late 2024 badly weakened the group, which also operates as a political party. It was created by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 amid Israeli occupation of south Lebanon, which withdrew in 2000 due to Hezbollah's guerrilla warfare tactics.