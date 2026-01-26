Belgium bans weapons transfers to Israel

Belgium has imposed a ban on the transfer of weapons to Israel on its territory, in a move that signals the European country's disapproval with Israeli conduct in Gaza.

The royal decree obliges any airline or person with knowledge of transport of military equipment destined for Israel to inform the Belgian government, Le Soir reported. While it does not directly ban Belgian arms makers from working with Israel – a decision governed by regional authorities, not the federal government – it renders the transport o weapons impossible because they would require a licence from the federal government.

The decree came into effect on Thursday and was reportedly pushed by Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, who has been vocal about the need to maintain pressure on Israel despite a US-brokered ceasefire struck in Gaza last October.

Since then, hundreds of Gazans have been killed by the Israeli military. More than 71,000 Palestinians died in the two-year war launched by Israel after Hamas-led attacks killed about 1,200 in October 2023.

Gaza has been heavily damaged by two years of war. Getty Images

Belgium now joins a handful of EU states to ban weapons exports to Israel. The Spanish Parliament approved a similar measure in October, a few months after Slovenia.

Speaking to The National in September when Belgium, along with nine other states, recognised Palestinian statehood, Mr Prevot called for more sanctions against Israel. "It's really the only way to ever change the attitude of the Israeli government," he said.

In October, Mr Prevot said he struck a deal with the regions of Wallonia and Flanders to ban weapons transfers to Israel. "Flanders had a very rigorous system in place. Wallonia had wanted to take initiatives, but its decree was overturned," he added.

Mr Prevot told national broadcaster RTBF that he demanded "guarantees that humanitarian aid can be delivered massively to Gaza. That's why we are maintaining our battery of sanctions".

In 2009, Belgium decided against issuing arms export licences that would strengthen Israeli military forces, although goods could be sent to Israel in some cases, such as if they were to be exported to a third country.

Pro-Palestinian groups in Belgium have said that decision was not fully respected. Four sued the Flemish government, which oversees the second largest container port in Europe, in the coastal city of Antwerp. A court decision issued last summer ordered the local government to block the transit of military goods to Israel.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot speaks to The National in New York last September. Ahmed Issawy / The National

The judge supported their position by referring to Israel's documented breaches of international law in Gaza since October 7, 2023. References were made to breaches of international humanitarian law, the laws of war and the Genocide Convention established by the UN and the International Court of Justice.

In 2024, a Belgian company named Cargo Airlines was able to transfer goods destined for Israel, Le Soir reported. It reportedly took advantage of a legislative loophole that did not require a request for a permit as long as cargo did not leave the plane.

US transport company FedEx is also under investigation in Belgium after local media reported it had transported F35 components from US military bases to Israel through Belgium.