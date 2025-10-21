Nicolas Sarkozy escorted to prison over Libya funding conviction

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy said he was “innocent” as he was escorted to prison on Tuesday, after his conviction last month over a scheme to acquire Libyan funding for his 2007 presidential run.

Mr Sarkozy, 70, becomes the first former head of an EU country to serve time behind bars.

He has appealed against the verdict and denounced it as an “injustice”.

“It is not a former president of the republic being jailed this morning, but an innocent man,” he said on X. “I have no doubt. The truth will prevail.”

He walked out of his home hand-in-hand with his singer wife, Carla Bruni, and left in a car escorted by police on motorcycles for La Sante prison in Paris, where he is being held.

“Nicolas, Nicolas! Free Nicolas,” shouted a crowd who gathered in the road outside to show their support.

Mr Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail in September for criminal conspiracy over a plan for late Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Qaddafi to fund his electoral campaign.

This is a developing story

