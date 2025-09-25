France ex-leader Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy in Libya case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted in a Paris court on Thursday in a case into allegations his 2007 winning campaign was covertly bankrolled by millions of euros from the late Muammar Qaddafi’s regime in exchange for diplomatic favours.

Sarkozy, who was present in court, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy but acquitted on a separate charge of corruption. However, judge Nathalie Gavarino said he had "allowed his close aides (...) to act with a view to obtaining financial support" for the campaign.

Sentencing is due to be announced later in the hearing, with prosecutors requesting a seven-year prison term for France's 2007-2012 leader.

Sarkozy has already been convicted in two separate cases and stripped of France's highest honour.

The 70-year-old has consistently denied wrongdoing. If he appeals the move would typically suspend the sentence until all challenges are exhausted.

The court also found two of Sarkozy’s closest associates when he was president - former ministers Claude Gueant and Brice Hortefeux — guilty of criminal association but likewise acquitted them of some other charges.

Overall, the verdicts appeared to suggest that the court believed that the men conspired together to seek Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign but that judges weren’t convinced that the conservative leader himself was guilty of then putting the scheme in place.

Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, a key accuser of Sarkozy in the case, died on Tuesday in Beirut.

Mr Takieddine had claimed several times that he helped deliver up to five million euros ($6 million) in cash from Qaddafi to Sarkozy and the former president's chief of staff in 2006 and 2007.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with a police officer before his verdict for alleged illegal financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. AP

Alleged Libya financing

The accusations trace their roots to 2011, when a Libyan news agency and Qaddafi himself said the Libyan state had secretly funnelled millions of euros into Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign.

In 2012, the French investigative outlet Mediapart published what it said was a Libyan intelligence memo referencing a 50 million-euro funding agreement. Sarkozy denounced the document as a forgery and sued for defamation.

French magistrates later said that the memo appeared to be authentic, though no conclusive evidence of a completed transaction was presented at the three-month Paris trial.

Investigators also looked into a series of trips to Libya made by people close to Sarkozy when he served as interior minister from 2005 and 2007, including his chief of staff.

Prosecutors alleged that Sarkozy had knowingly benefited from what they described as a “corruption pact” with Qaddafi’s government.

Libya’s longtime dictator was toppled and killed in an uprising in 2011, ending his four-decade rule of the North African country.

The trial shed light on France’s back-channel talks with Libya in the 2000s, when Qaddafi was seeking to restore diplomatic ties with the West. Before that, Libya was considered a pariah state.

Sarkozy has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and reliant on forged evidence. During the trial, he denounced a “plot” he said was staged by “liars and crooks” including the “Qaddafi clan.”

He suggested that the allegations of illegal campaign financing were retaliation for his call — as France’s president — for Qaddafi’s removal.

Sarkozy was one of the first Western leaders to push for military intervention in Libya in 2011.

