Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to learn where he will be jailed

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to learn on Monday when and where he will serve his prison sentence for criminal conspiracy over a scheme related to funds sent from long-time Libya leader Muammar Qaddafi.

He will be the first former president in modern French history to be jailed. Sarkozy maintains his innocence and has protested against the decision to put him in prison before his appeal against the ruling is heard.

Sarkozy, 70, is to appear at 2pm local time at the National Financial Prosecutor’s office, which will set a date and location for his incarceration. That must begin within the next four months.

While long retired from active politics, Sarkozy remains an influential figure in conservative circles. He served as president from 2007 to 2012 and was previously convicted in another corruption case but has not yet had to serve time.

For safety reasons, Sarkozy is expected to be jailed under conditions reserved for high-profile inmates, possibly in a special “VIP area” of La Sante Prison, a jail in Paris where some of France’s most notorious criminals have been detained. Cells measure nine square metres and include a bed, shower, toilet, telephone and cooking hob.

Nicolas Sarkozy is likely to be detained in the La Sante Prison in Paris. Reuters

Once behind bars, Sarkozy will be able to file a release request to the appeals court. Judges will have up to two months to process the request.

Sarkozy was handed a five-year sentence on September 25 after a decade of investigation. The Paris court said the prison sentence was effective immediately, instead of suspending it pending appeal, referring to “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offence".

Sarkozy was given 18 days after the ruling to “organise his professional life” before learning the details of his incarceration. The French Justice Ministry said in 2024 that 90 per cent of adults convicted and sentenced to at least two years in prison are jailed immediately.

The court said that, as a presidential candidate and interior minister, Sarkozy used his position “to prepare corruption at the highest level” from 2005 to 2007 related to funds from Libya, led at the time by Qaddafi.

The court cleared Sarkozy of three other charges and said there was no evidence the money transferred from Libya to France was used in Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election campaign or for his “direct personal enrichment".

Sarkozy has said consistently that he is the victim of a plot by people linked to the Libyan government. He suggested the allegations were made in retaliation for his call for Qaddafi’s removal in 2011. The Libyan dictator was toppled and killed during the Arab uprisings that year.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

12%20restaurants%20opening%20at%20the%20hotel%20this%20month %3Cp%3EAriana%E2%80%99s%20Persian%20Kitchen%3Cbr%3EDinner%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EEstiatorio%20Milos%3Cbr%3EHouse%20of%20Desserts%3Cbr%3EJaleo%20by%20Jose%20Andres%3Cbr%3ELa%20Mar%3Cbr%3ELing%20Ling%3Cbr%3ELittle%20Venice%20Cake%20Company%3Cbr%3EMalibu%2090265%3Cbr%3ENobu%20by%20the%20Beach%3Cbr%3EResonance%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EThe%20Royal%20Tearoom%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Manchester City 6 Huddersfield Town 1

Man City: Agüero (25', 35', 75'), Jesus (31'), Silva (48'), Kongolo (84' og)

Huddersfield: Stankovic (43')

Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5