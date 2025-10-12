Libya recovers bodies of 61 migrants along coast

The bodies of 61 migrants have been recovered from Libya's west coast over the past two weeks, a medical centre under the nation's health ministry has said.

The Emergency Medicine and Support Centre said in a statement on Saturday that the dead were found along the coast west of Tripoli between the city of Zuwara and the town Ras Ijdir on Libya's border with Tunisia.

“Remains of three were found in Mellitah and 12 bodies in Zuwara, all of them belonging to irregular migrants,” the centre said.

Another 34 bodies were discovered in Abu Kammash and Mellitah, it added.

The centre said 12 bodies were buried, while some others were taken to a mortuary for examination and documentation.

Pictures were posted on the centre's Facebook page showing medics recovering the bodies from beaches and placing them in plastic bags.

Libyan Red Crescent workers carry the body of a drowned migrant in Zuwara in 2021. AP

In mid-September, the International Organisation for Migration said at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast.

According to data from the organisation, a total of 894,890 migrants from 45 nationalities are residing in Libya.

The country has become a transit route for migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean to Europe in an effort to escape conflict and poverty since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

But the way across the central Mediterranean is one of the world's most dangerous maritime migration routes.

