Ahmed Ebid and an image of a boat found on a phone he used. Photo: NCA
Ahmed Ebid and an image of a boat found on a phone he used. Photo: NCA

News

Europe

Egyptian who ran $15.5m people-smuggling operation from London jailed for 25 years

Ahmed Ebid was involved in crossings that carried 3,800 migrants from North Africa to Italy

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

May 20, 2025