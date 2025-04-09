Police officers from several nations took part in the operation against the gang. Photo: Europol
Police arrest Egyptian gang suspected of making €30m from people smuggling

The gang used other Egyptians to take boats from Turkey to Italy and Greece, say police

Tariq Tahir
April 09, 2025