Boat adrift with 400 between Greece and Malta taking on water and in 'imminent danger'

A boat carrying around 400 migrants is adrift between Greece and Malta and taking on water, with those on board in urgent need of rescue.

The boat, which departed from Tobruk in Libya, called support service Alarm Phone overnight to report their situation.

Despite being informed by the service, authorities have not yet launched a rescue operation.

READ MORE Two migrants dead and 20 missing after boat sinks in the Mediterranean

Alarm Phone reported that people on board were panicking, with several of them requiring medical attention.

The vessel was out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water. The captain had left and there was no one who could steer the boat.

The German NGO Sea-Watch International said on Twitter that it found the boat with two merchant ships near by.

We found a boat with ⁓400 people in distress.

Nearby: 2 merchant ships that are ordered not to rescue, instead one was asked by Malta to only supply the boat with fuel.

400 people are in imminent danger of death.

The EU must act immediately! pic.twitter.com/FGi9DMe2jG — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) April 9, 2023

They said the Maltese authorities had ordered the ships not to carry out a rescue, and that one of them was asked to supply the boat with fuel. It was not immediately possible to reach Maltese authorities for comment.

This incident is the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea, where dozens of migrants attempting the crossing have drowned and dozens more have had to be rescued from unseaworthy boats.

The International Organisation for Migration has urged countries to work together to address the root causes of migration and to provide better protection for those forced to flee their homes.

Last week, 440 migrants were rescued off Malta after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas by the Geo Barents vessel of the Doctors Without Borders charity.

At least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to reach Italy.

The situation for those on board the adrift vessel is dire, and the urgency of the situation highlights the continuing dangers faced by those attempting the perilous sea journey in search of a better life.