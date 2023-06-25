British court charges Egyptian man with running Mediterranean human trafficking operation

An Egyptian man has been charged with people smuggling after allegedly organising the trafficking of thousands of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Italy.

Ahmed Eibd, 40, is accused of running the operation from his home in the UK and was arrested in west London by National Crime Agency officers.

Mr Eibd appeared before a magistrates’ court on Sunday and was charged with facilitating illegal immigration. He will be remanded in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on July 24.

According to the NCA, investigators suspect he was working with people-smuggling networks in north Africa to organise boats to bring over hundreds of migrants at a time.

Mr Eibd is alleged to have maintained communication with criminal associates during the crossings.

The NCA has worked closely with the Guardia di Finanza in Italy, which has been at the front line in the fight against the trafficking of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Darren Barr, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said: “People-smuggling is an international problem and tackling this at every step of the route is a priority for the NCA.

“The type of boats organised crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger.

“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas.”

The UN has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

Migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Italy shortly before being rescued. AFP

More than 400 migrants and refugees drowned in early 2023 while attempting to cross the central Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, the most fatalities over a three-month period in the past six years, according to the UN.

Boats often leave from Libya, undertaking the deadliest route across the Mediterranean, which has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people since 2014, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

In February, at least 73 migrants were reported missing and presumed dead following a shipwreck off the Libyan coast.

Seven survivors made it to shore from the boat, which was carrying around 80 people heading to Europe, the IOM said.