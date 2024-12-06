French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on monitors in a control room at AFP headquarters as he addresses the nation during a televised broadcast from the presidential Elysee Palace on December 5, 2024. AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on monitors in a control room at AFP headquarters as he addresses the nation during a televised broadcast from the presidential Elysee Palace on December 5, 20Show more

News

Europe

Emmanuel Macron says a new French prime minister will be nominated in days

French President tells nation public services will continue to function

Tim Stickings
Sunniva Rose

December 05, 2024