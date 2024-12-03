Macron presses Israel on West Bank and two-state solution

<b>Live updates: Follow the live updates on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas-fatah/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> must clarify settlements on Israel's policy in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank" target="_blank">West Bank</a> after a minister said he was preparing for annexation, French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> said on Tuesday during a state visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>. “I think it supposes a political clarification in particular in Israel because today, some people have taken a very hard line and give the impression of acting in an uninhibited manner,” he said in Riyadh. There are concerns that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> will do little to stop Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose department is in charge of settlements, from ordering them to prepare for the annexation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Mr Netanyahu, who rejects the idea of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian </a>state, has yet to comment on Mr Smotrich's ideas. Mr Macron also announced that he would co-chair a two-state solution conference in June with Saudi Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Salman</a>. He said opposing the possible annexation was a “priority” for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a>, which would not give up on the idea of a Palestinian state. He was speaking to reporters at a water summit in Riyadh. Earlier this year, Mr Macron and France chose not to recognise Palestinian statehood, when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/norway" target="_blank">Norway</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spain/" target="_blank">Spain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ireland" target="_blank">Ireland</a> did. On Tuesday, Mr Macron said he would recognise Palestinian statehood “at the right moment” and at a time when it encourages reciprocal movements of recognition”. “We want to involve several other partners and allies, both European and non-European, who are ready to move in this direction but who are waiting for France,” he added. Mr Macron said there was a simultaneous aim to “trigger a movement of recognition in favour of Israel", which he said could “provide answers in terms of security for Israel and convince people that the two-state solution is a solution that is relevant for Israel”. The war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and the recent ceasefire in Lebanon were discussed at the meeting between Mr Macron and Prince Mohammed on Monday. Speaking shortly before a one-on-one dinner with the Saudi leader, the French President said they would discuss regional crises again on Tuesday after spending the day at a series of summits to boost business ties between the two countries. The two leaders want to continue keeping the pressure for negotiators to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Macron said, with the support of the incoming US administration. On Lebanon, the priority is to maintain the ceasefire, despite claims of breaches on the Israeli and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> sides. France and Saudi Arabia will work together on supporting the Lebanese army, Mr Macron said. “What we are going to discuss this evening are the modalities of a road map to be able to help the Lebanese Armed Forces not simply to redeploy and stabilise but, as was announced by [military chief] Gen [Joseph] Aoun, to be able to increase their capacities both in terms of men and in terms of equipment.” Another matter of diplomatic importance is the return of the about 1.3 million displaced people who fled southern Lebanon because of the war. This must happen with conditions that do not allow the return of Hezbollah in villages in the region, Mr Macron said. “The deconfliction of the return of displaced persons is a very important point for us,” he said. “Then we'll be able to speak about reconstruction. Mr Macron said a conference would be held on the matter at an appropriate moment. Asked about the conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria" target="_blank">Syria</a>, where there has been an escalation in fighting, and the position of President Bashar Al Assad, Mr Macron said that he “tried to be pragmatic". France's priorities are to maintain its security priorities in the region, block the resurgence of terrorist groups and stop the rearming of Hezbollah.