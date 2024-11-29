First glimpse of renovated Notre-Dame cathedral five years after devastating fire

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> gave the world its first glimpse of the restored Notre-Dame cathedral on Friday, more than five years <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-as-it-happened-1.849411" target="_blank">after a fire toppled its spire</a> and destroyed most of the Paris landmark's roof. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank">President Emmanuel Macron</a> visited the 850-year-old cathedral in a visit that was broadcast live on television. He arrived about a week before the site is officially reopened on December 7. The restoration project was a "challenge that many considered insane", Mr Macron said in a statement released on the eve of his visit. The blaze broke out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/young-and-pregnant-urged-to-take-blood-tests-for-lead-after-notre-dame-fire-1.870590" target="_blank">in the early evening of April 15, 2019</a>, destroying the wooden roof, toppling the spire and damaging the cathedral’s upper walls severely. The inside of the building was spared from more extensive damage because of the vaulted stone ceiling, which contained the roof as it collapsed. The investigation into the cause of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/heavy-hearts-as-notre-dame-misses-christmas-eve-mass-for-first-time-since-1803-1.955890" target="_blank">the fire</a> is continuing, with initial findings suggesting it was accident involving a short circuit, welder's torch or cigarette. At the time, Mr Macron set a five-year goal to rebuild the cathedral and make it "even more beautiful" than before – a target the French authorities say has been met. World leaders are expected to attend the official reopening. All 2,000 people took part in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/france-aims-to-start-notre-dame-restoration-two-years-after-destructive-fire-1.1204459" target="_blank">almost €700 million ($739.3 million) restoration project</a>, with at least 1,300 expected to attend the inspection of the site on Friday. "This final site visit is an opportunity to thank them in particular – from wood craftsmen to those of metal and stone, from scaffolders to roofers, from bell makers to art restorers, from gilders to masons and sculptors, from carpenters to organ builders, from architects, archaeologists, engineers and planners to logistical and administrative functions," Mr Macron said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/04/15/two-years-since-fire-macron-visits-notre-dame-repairs/" target="_blank">Mr Macron</a>, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, inspected the key areas of the restoration, including the nave and chapel. He discussed the restoration efforts with workers. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/can-notre-dame-s-dazzling-gothic-architecture-be-rebuilt-1.849741" target="_blank">The original 19th-century Gothic spire</a> has been replaced with a copy, the stained windows have regained their colour and a restored organ awaits visitors and worshippers. A new fire safety system is also in place, with a discreet system of pipes ready to release water in case of another blaze. The work was funded by €846 million delivered by donors from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-tributes-pour-in-from-across-the-world-1.849404" target="_blank">150 countries</a>. Notre-Dame, which welcomed 12 million visitors in 2017, expects to receive from 14 million to 15 million a year after it reopens, authorities said. Some French ministers have suggested tourists could be charged to enter the site, but the Paris diocese said it was important to ensure admission remained free. Mr Macron said in December last year that he invited Pope Francis to the reopening of the cathedral, but the pontiff announced in September that he would not attend. Instead, the Pope is to make a landmark visit to the French island of Corsica a week later.