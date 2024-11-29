Inside the restored Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. The cathedral will reopen on December 7, more than five years after a devastating fire. EPA

First glimpse of renovated Notre-Dame cathedral five years after devastating fire

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Paris landmark after €700 million project restores cathedral to former glory

Gillian Duncan
November 29, 2024

