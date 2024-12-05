French Prime Minister Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier formally resigned on Thursday after losing a confidence vote that leaves President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> scrambling to calm a political crisis in the eurozone's second-largest economy. The Elysee Palace said Mr Barnier offered his government's resignation only 91 days after being appointed, making him the shortest-serving premier in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a>'s modern history. It said he remains “responsible for handling current affairs” until a new prime minister is named. Mr Macron is expected to seek a quick succession to regain control as he prepares to host US president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> at the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral this week. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/04/19/reborn-from-the-ashes-notre-dames-restored-queens-of-may-masterpieces/" target="_blank">The reconstruction of the Parisian church</a> is a matter of personal pride for the President, who has hailed it as a symbol of hope for the country. Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and centrist politician Francois Bayrou were being touted in French media as favourites for the job of prime minister, who oversees day-to-day domestic affairs and answers to parliament. Mr Macron was to address the nation on Thursday evening, having returned from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/12/04/macron-seeks-peace-for-gaza-as-political-turmoil-engulfs-his-presidency/" target="_blank">a trip to Saudi Arabia</a> this week. Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of the National Assembly and a member of Mr Macron’s centrist party, urged the President to move quickly after the Barnier government collapsed over a failed austerity budget. “There must not be any political hesitation,” he told France Inter radio. The assembly's vote to oust Mr Barnier was just the second in France's modern Fifth Republic, indicating a deepening political crisis since Mr Macron called for snap elections before the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Paris Olympics</a>, which produced no clear majority for either his centrists or for hard right and left factions. The left and right allied in a vote to oust Mr Barnier on Wednesday, which saw 331 out of 557 members of the National Assembly vote in favour. The former EU chief Brexit negotiator had tried to push through budget cuts without a vote, a move that can be thwarted by a no-confidence vote. While Mr Macron's term runs until 2027 and he retains broad foreign policy powers under France's constitution, the stalemate in the National Assembly leaves no clear way forward in domestic politics. New elections cannot be held until July and Mr Macron has dismissed calls to resign. Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party holds the most seats in the assembly, stopped short of calling for Mr Macron's resignation but warned that “the pressure on the president of the republic will get stronger and stronger.” She called him the “main culprit for the current situation”. Leaders of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party told Mr Macron to quit. “Even with a Barnier every three months, Macron cannot hold on for three more years,” said three-time presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. The political turmoil in France further weakens a EU already reeling from the implosion of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>, which is on course for new elections in February. It also comes only weeks before Mr Trump returns to the White House. Mr Trump and departing US first lady Jill Biden will be among the dignitaries at the reopening of the centuries-old Gothic cathedral, almost five years after it nearly burnt to the ground when a suspected short circuit caused a fire. Mr Macron set a five-year deadline for its reconstruction.