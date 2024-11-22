German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. AFP

News

Europe

Boris Pistorius throws his support behind Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s German re-election bid

Defence Minister clears path for incumbent Scholz by saying he will not compete to lead his party

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 22, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London