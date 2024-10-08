Germany, Austria, France and the Nordic countries are witnessing an emerging threat from young people radicalised via social media. AFP / The National
How ISIS is establishing a new toehold in Europe

Extremists revive terror campaign across Europe's cities, spearheaded by Central Asians and teenagers radicalised online

Tariq Tahir
October 08, 2024