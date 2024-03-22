Gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall in deadly attack

Gunmen fired shots at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday, killing several people, Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported.

At least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons, RIA added.

The state Tass news agency said the shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall, a major concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital.

An unknown number of people were killed and wounded in the shooting, Tass reported, as crowds gathered for a concert by Picnic, a Russian rock band.

The assailants reportedly also used explosives, which set off a massive blaze.

Video posted on Russian messaging app channels showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

About 100 people were evacuated by rescue services from the basement of the venue as riot police were deployed to the area.

Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels.

One showed two men with rifles moving through the mall. Another one showed a man inside the auditorium, saying the assailants set it on fire, as gunshots rang out incessantly in the background.

More videos showed up to four attackers armed with assault rifles and wearing caps shooting at people.

Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and had set up a task force. He did not immediately offer any further details.