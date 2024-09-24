Last week, police began carrying out entry checks at all of Germany's land borders under a new migration policy. EPA
Last week, police began carrying out entry checks at all of Germany's land borders under a new migration policy. EPA

News

Europe

German border guards seek powers as part of 'deportation offensive'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz under pressure to curb migration after series of attacks

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 24, 2024