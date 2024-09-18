Germany began carrying out checks at all nine land borders on Monday in a symbolic blow to Europe's open-border ideals. AFP
Passport checks on two thirds of Europe's 'open' Schengen borders

Fears of illegal migration and extremism linked to Middle East conflict deal blow to European ideal

Tim Stickings
September 18, 2024