Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, the German arms and automotive manufacturer, is now accompanied by security guards whenever he goes. AP
Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, the German arms and automotive manufacturer, is now accompanied by security guards whenever he goes. AP

News

Europe

Germany 'won't be cowed by Russian intimidation' after assassination plot uncovered

US intelligence reportedly discovered a series of Russian plots to kill defence industry executives across Europe who had been supporting Ukraine's war effort

author image
Gillian Duncan

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Germany 'won't be cowed' after assassination plot uncovered

Four migrants drown in English Channel

Zelenskyy says US must allow Kyiv to hit targets inside Russia

Rouen Cathedral's spire catches fire

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah