Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as 'Uwan' intensifies into super typhoon

The Philippines has evacuated more than 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as storm Fung-wong intensified into a super typhoon ahead of its expected arrival on Sunday, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No. 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No. 3.

Packing sustained winds of 185kph (115mph) and gusts of up to 230kph, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon on Sunday night at the earliest.

Rescuers evacuate people to safer grounds in Quezon province. AP

Parts of Eastern Visayas were already experiencing power cut.

Some images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed evacuees carrying bags and personal belongings as they transferred from long, narrow passenger boats to waiting lorries during pre-emptive evacuation operations.

More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.

Philippine Air Force personnel retrieve the remains of the pilots and crew of the Super Huey helicopter a day after it crashed in Agusan del Sur province, southern Philippines while on a humanitarian and disaster response mission due to Typhoon Kalmaegi. AP Liloan town, in the province of Cebu in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi. AFP Children covered in mud play along the street in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan. AFP People sit beside a piles of cars in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan. AFP Personnel prepare to evacuate a resident next to a damaged house with debris swept away by flash floods at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi at a village in La Carlota City, Negros Oriental province, central Philippines. AFP Damaged cars after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines. AP Firefighters rescue a woman from surging flood waters in Canlaon city. AFP Destroyed homes along the Mananga River in Talisay city. AP Residents evacuate from their inundated homes in Liloan town, Cebu province. AFP A destroyed home in Talisay. AP Talisay was completely destroyed. AFP Residents try to salvage belongings in Talisay. AP A shipping container blocks a road in Mandaue city, Cebu province. AFP Damaged in Talisay. AFP Damaged cars in Cebu city. AP A wrecked car in Mandaue. AFP More destruction in Talisay. AP A resident is carried to safety in Cebu city. AFP

Fung-wong approached the Philippines just days after the country was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed 204 people and left a trail of destruction before slamming into Vietnam, where it claimed five more lives and devastated coastal communities.

In the fishing village of Vung Cheo in central Vietnam, fishing vessels were seen piled up in wrecks along the main road on Saturday, where hundreds of lobster farms had been washed away or damaged.

The full list of 2020 Brit Award nominees (winners in bold): British group Coldplay Foals Bring me the Horizon D-Block Europe Bastille British Female Mabel Freya Ridings FKA Twigs Charli xcx Mahalia​ British male Harry Styles Lewis Capaldi Dave Michael Kiwanuka Stormzy​ Best new artist Aitch Lewis Capaldi Dave Mabel Sam Fender Best song Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up Calvin Harrison and Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant Dave - Location Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove Lewis Capaldi - Someone you Loved Tom Walker - Just You and I Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing with a Stranger Stormzy - Vossi Bop International female Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Camila Cabello Lana Del Rey Lizzo International male Bruce Springsteen Burna Boy Tyler, The Creator Dermot Kennedy Post Malone Best album Stormzy - Heavy is the Head Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Dave - Psychodrama Harry Styles - Fine Line Rising star Celeste Joy Crookes beabadoobee

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

'Top Gun: Maverick' Rating: 4/5 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.