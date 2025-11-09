Satellite imagery of super typhoon Fung-wong as it approaches the Philippines. Typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on November 9 ahead of an expected late-night landfall. AFP
Residents leave their flooded homes due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Fung-wong in Remedios T. Romualdez, on the southern island of Mindanao. AFP
Volunteers and local government assistance beneficiaries work together to pack food boxes intended for relief operations in Pasay City, Metro Manila. EPA
Rescuers leave the southern island of Mindanao. AFP
Coast guard personnel assist residents in Mobo, Masbate province. AFP
Residents evacuate from their flooded homes on the southern island of Mindanao. AFP
Volunteers and local government assistance beneficiaries pack food boxes in Manila. EPA
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as 'Uwan' intensifies into super typhoon

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall on Sunday night

Reuters

November 09, 2025

The Philippines has evacuated more than 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as storm Fung-wong intensified into a super typhoon ahead of its expected arrival on Sunday, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No. 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No. 3.

Packing sustained winds of 185kph (115mph) and gusts of up to 230kph, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon on Sunday night at the earliest.

Rescuers evacuate people to safer grounds in Quezon province. AP
Parts of Eastern Visayas were already experiencing power cut.

Some images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed evacuees carrying bags and personal belongings as they transferred from long, narrow passenger boats to waiting lorries during pre-emptive evacuation operations.

More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.

Philippine Air Force personnel retrieve the remains of the pilots and crew of the Super Huey helicopter a day after it crashed in Agusan del Sur province, southern Philippines while on a humanitarian and disaster response mission due to Typhoon Kalmaegi. AP
Liloan town, in the province of Cebu in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi. AFP
Children covered in mud play along the street in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan. AFP
People sit beside a piles of cars in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan. AFP
Personnel prepare to evacuate a resident next to a damaged house with debris swept away by flash floods at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi at a village in La Carlota City, Negros Oriental province, central Philippines. AFP
Damaged cars after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu city, central Philippines. AP
Firefighters rescue a woman from surging flood waters in Canlaon city. AFP
Destroyed homes along the Mananga River in Talisay city. AP
Residents evacuate from their inundated homes in Liloan town, Cebu province. AFP
A destroyed home in Talisay. AP
Talisay was completely destroyed. AFP
Residents try to salvage belongings in Talisay. AP
A shipping container blocks a road in Mandaue city, Cebu province. AFP
Damaged in Talisay. AFP
Damaged cars in Cebu city. AP
A wrecked car in Mandaue. AFP
More destruction in Talisay. AP
A resident is carried to safety in Cebu city. AFP
Fung-wong approached the Philippines just days after the country was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed 204 people and left a trail of destruction before slamming into Vietnam, where it claimed five more lives and devastated coastal communities.

In the fishing village of Vung Cheo in central Vietnam, fishing vessels were seen piled up in wrecks along the main road on Saturday, where hundreds of lobster farms had been washed away or damaged.

Updated: November 09, 2025, 6:02 AM