Philippines cancels hundreds of flights in preparation for Super Typhoon Uwan

More than 400 flights have been grounded in the Philippines ahead of the anticipated arrival of Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

In preparation for the storm, AirAsia Philippines and AirAsia Malaysia have cancelled many domestic and international flights scheduled for November 9 and 10. Passengers are advised to check for updates on AirAsia's flight status website.

Those affected have been notified directly by text message and email, and can rebook their flights within 30 days at no additional cost.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Aurora province on Sunday evening. More than 900,000 people have been evacuated across central and south-eastern regions, including the Catanduanes and Camarines Sur provinces. These areas have been placed under a Signal 5 alert, the Philippines' highest warning level, while Metro Manila and nearby provinces are under Signal 3.

Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro urged residents to comply with evacuation orders, warning that those who stay behind risk endangering rescue teams as well as themselves. “We ask that people pre-emptively evacuate so that we don’t end up having to conduct rescues at the last minute, which could put the lives of police, soldiers, firefighters and coastguard personnel at risk,” he said in a public address.

Satellite imagery of super typhoon Fung-wong as it approaches the Philippines. Typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on November 9 ahead of an expected late-night landfall. AFP Residents leave their flooded homes due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Fung-wong in Remedios T. Romualdez, on the southern island of Mindanao. AFP Volunteers and local government assistance beneficiaries work together to pack food boxes intended for relief operations in Pasay City, Metro Manila. EPA Rescuers leave the southern island of Mindanao. AFP Coast guard personnel assist residents in Mobo, Masbate province. AFP Residents evacuate from their flooded homes on the southern island of Mindanao. AFP Volunteers and local government assistance beneficiaries pack food boxes in Manila. EPA

Fung-wong has recorded sustained winds of 185kph, with gusts of up to 230kph, bringing intense rainfall to many parts of Luzon in the northern Philippines.

The arrival of the storm comes as the country is recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi, known locally as Tino, that just days ago killed 224 people in the Philippines, 13 in Thailand and five in Vietnam, with winds of up to 205kph.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In Praise of Zayed A thousand grains of Sand whirl in the sky

To mark the journey of one passer-by

If then a Cavalcade disturbs the scene,

Shall such grains sing before they start to fly? What man of Honour, and to Honour bred

Will fear to go wherever Truth has led?

For though a Thousand urge him to retreat

He'll laugh, until such counsellors have fled. Stands always One, defiant and alone

Against the Many, when all Hope has flown.

Then comes the Test; and only then the time

Of reckoning what each can call his own. History will not forget: that one small Seed

Sufficed to tip the Scales in time of need.

More than a debt, the Emirates owe to Zayed

Their very Souls, from outside influence freed.

No praise from Roderic can increase his Fame.

Steadfastness was the Essence of his name.

The changing years grow Gardens in the Sand

And build new Roads to Sand which stays the same.

But Hearts are not rebuilt, nor Seed resown.

What was, remains, essentially Alone.

Until the Golden Messenger, all-wise,

Calls out: "Come now, my Friend!" - and All is known - Roderic Fenwick Owen

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)