Death toll rises as Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves hundreds of thousands stranded in the Philippines

More than 40 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as rains driven by Typhoon Kalmaegi flooded large areas of the central Philippines on Tuesday.

The number of people killed climbed past 40 late on Tuesday, provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong said. One person was reported dead on the nearby island of Bohol, according to the disaster agency.

The deaths include six crew of a military helicopter that went down in Agusan del Sur on the island of Mindanao, where it was conducting a humanitarian disaster response mission, the military said. Six bodies of the crew were recovered and an investigation was underway.

Many of the fatalities were in Cebu province where residents were trapped on rooftops as floodwaters rose, images released by local media showed. At least 12 residents of a village in Cebu City died after flash floods swept through mountain communities, Cebu Daily News reported, quoting Mayor Nestor Archival.

"The situation in Cebu is really unprecedented," provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro told reporters on Tuesday.

"We were expecting the winds to be the dangerous part, but ... the water is what's truly putting our people at risk," she said. "The floodwaters are just devastating."

Damaged vehicles piled up along a flooded street in Cebu City, the Philippines, after the typhoon struck. EPA

The Cebu province was still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30 that left at least 79 people dead and displaced thousands when houses collapsed or were severely damaged.

The typhoon, locally known as Tino, is on course to emerge over the South China Sea on Wednesday morning, and will probably track central Vietnam.

More than 300 flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to the typhoon, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, adding that 20 more scheduled for Wednesday have been scrapped.

Kalmaegi is the 20th tropical cyclone this year to hit the Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

The Philippines was hit by two major storms in September, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which tore the roofs off buildings on its way to killing 14 people in nearby Taiwan.

- inputs from wires

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth