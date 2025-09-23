Filipino UAE residents fear for safety of relatives in path of Super Typhoon Ragasa back home

UAE residents from the Philippines are fearful for the well-being of relatives and friends in the path of the one of the year’s strongest typhoons that threatened the northern region of their country on Tuesday evening.

Super Typhoon Ragasa battered parts of Luzon Island and whipped up winds of more than 260kph, according to the Philippines’ meteorological department.

Ragasa has left a trail of destruction, killing three people and displacing thousands as it passes the south of Taiwan, Hong Kong and moves towards southern mainland China.

A super typhoon is equal to a Category 5 hurricane. The Philippines has issued storm surge warnings as it approached and the China meteorological agency has described Ragasa as the “king of storms”.

UAE residents have been urging their families in areas inundated with flooding, high winds and heavy rainfall to move to safety.

“My main worry is my late sister’s three children, who live on Luzon,” Albert Sabado, an Abu Dhabi resident who runs a printing business in the UAE.

“I have spoken to them and told them to stay safe, to move to a high place. They said the winds were too strong and there was very heavy rain. Now, we can just wait and pray for their safety.”

Heed evacuation warnings

Tens of thousands of people have been moved to safety and local authorities have warned of landslides and torrential rain in northern Luzon. More than 10,000 people were evacuated across the north and centre of the island and the administration urged residents to heed evacuation warnings.

Mr Sabado knows only too well the devastation caused by storms. He was at home in Quezon City, north of Manila, in July last year when torrential rain created floods that paralysed large parts of the country.

“I know how hard it is to rebuild. The floods takes minutes to come in to your home but you will spend years managing the damage,” he said.

When the flood waters entered his home last year, Mr Sabado and his children hauled a sofa and television to the upper floors but appliances and furniture on the lower level were ruined by waist-deep floodwater.

“I have told my wife and family not to try to save appliances and furniture this time but just to leave the house,” Mr Sabado said.

“Those are only material things. But I need them to survive – their lives are more important. I’ve told them they need to run away because once the water comes in, it moves quickly.

“Last year, people tried to come to rescue us but the current in our street was too fast. We were lucky the water levels went down after a day, but this time I don’t want my family taking any chances.”

UAE community volunteer Mariel Papa, too, is worried about family in Cavite, north of Manila.

“The heavy rains caused a leak in the roof of our house that was getting bigger every minute, but my cousin has managed to seal it for now,” she said.

“There is so much flooding and rain that there is no way to properly to repair this. My family is fine for now, and I can only pray that they and others will remain safe.”

Schools and government offices shut

The government ordered schools and educational institutions in Manila and the northern Luzon area to close, while flights were suspended and ferries kept in port.

Alfonso A Ver, Philippines ambassador to the UAE, told The National his country was deeply grateful for the assistance and solidarity that UAE always provided.

The Emirates Red Crescent on Monday said it delivered essential food supplies, health kits, shelter material, clean drinking water, hygiene products and was ready to expand operations.

A resident walks on a road littered with debris from devastated houses with roofs ripped off in Calayan island, Cagayan province on Tuesday when Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the Philippine island. AFP

“The ERC has intensified its humanitarian response to support those affected by the devastating floods that recently swept through several provinces and regions in the Philippines,” the authority said in a statement on state news agency Wam.

The typhoon made landfall a day after thousands across the Philippines marched to condemn what they regard as widespread corruption and trillions of pesos spent on non-existent flood control projects.

The typhoon is expected to sweep south of Hong Kong and Macao and China’s meteorological centre has said it is likely to make landfall in Guangdong province on Wednesday.

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Asia – in pictures

Debris is scattered on a waterfront road as heavy rain caused by Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Aparri town, Philippines. AFP Heavy rain hits Lal-lo town, in the Philippine province of Cagayan. AFP Local fishermen tie up their boats to protect them from the approaching storm, in Hong Kong. Getty Images People walk with umbrellas as unstable weather and heavy rain continue in Hong Kong, China. Getty Images Residents stock up on supplies at a supermarket to prepare for the approaching Typhoon Ragasa, in Hong Kong. Reuters Residents stock up on supplies at a supermarket to prepare for the approaching Typhoon Ragasa, in Hong Kong. Reuters People watch as strong waves batter the coast in Basco, northern Philippines. AP A flooded rice field in Lal-lo town, Cagayan province. AFP The powerful storm brought winds with speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour. AP Rescuers carry the body of a landslide victim in the municipality of Tuba, Benguet province, Philippines. EPA Fishing boats taken out of the water before the storm, in Cagayan province, Philippines. AFP Villagers remove a fallen tree in Bacarra, Philippines. EPA A damaged fuel station in the typhoon-hit town of Bacarra, Philippines. EPA Coastguard personnel evacuate people in Santa Ana, Cagayan province. EPA

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

FIXTURES Thu Mar 15 – West Indies v Afghanistan, UAE v Scotland

Fri Mar 16 – Ireland v Zimbabwe

Sun Mar 18 – Ireland v Scotland

Mon Mar 19 – West Indies v Zimbabwe

Tue Mar 20 – UAE v Afghanistan

Wed Mar 21 – West Indies v Scotland

Thu Mar 22 – UAE v Zimbabwe

Fri Mar 23 – Ireland v Afghanistan The top two teams qualify for the World Cup Classification matches

The top-placed side out of Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong or Nepal will be granted one-day international status. UAE and Scotland have already won ODI status, having qualified for the Super Six. Thu Mar 15 – Netherlands v Hong Kong, PNG v Nepal

Sat Mar 17 – 7th-8th place playoff, 9th-10th place play-off

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

TO%20CATCH%20A%20KILLER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDamian%20Szifron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Ben%20Mendelsohn%2C%20Ralph%20Ineson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A