UAE to fund $20 million in Philippines towards resuscitation of major river

A UAE non-profit organisation has teamed up with authorities in the Philippines to revitalise a vital waterway in Manila. An agreement was reached on Wednesday at the World Governments Summit for UAE-based Clean Rivers to commit up to $20 million towards initiatives that support the clean-up of the Pasig River and prevent dumping into the water body. In the 1990s the Pasig, which runs through capital, was considered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/suburban-poor-join-manila-s-eco-war-1.573275" target="_blank">biologically dead.</a> Over the past decade, work has been under way to rehabilitate the 25km waterway – along with development of its banks. The Pasig River Urban Development Project has slowly been taking shape − and a push to reimagine one of the country's major rivers has resulted in the construction of an esplanade, walkways and bikeways. However, local efforts are continuing to clean up the water in the Pasig and prevent pollution. Louise Araneta-Marcos, the first lady of the Philippines, is heavily involved in the redevelopment of the river bank. On Tuesday, she witnessed the signing of an agreement between the UAE and the Philippines at the summit in Dubai. <b>Long-term partnership with the UAE</b> Clean Rivers is a UAE-based non-profit organisation, and a portfolio entity under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/08/uae-pledges-40m-to-support-environmental-projects-in-brazil/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/08/uae-pledges-40m-to-support-environmental-projects-in-brazil/">Erth Zayed Philanthropies.</a> “We'll be looking at elements around tackling solid waste management, waste leakage into the Pasig River, clean-up efforts, and other elements related to waste management and revitalisation that can support the sustainable development communities that live on and around this river,” Deborah Backus, chief executive of Clean Rivers, told <i>The National.</i> Disbursement of funds is expected to take place over the next three to five years, Ms Backus said, adding this was just the start of a long-term partnership. “This is an opportunity to bring life back to the Pasig river,” Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources told <i>The National</i> before the signing. She hoped projects under the initiative would not only transform the water but also how people regard the river. This is “an opportunity to change the whole framework of how to rehabilitate the river by creating value that's natural value, as well as commercial and settlement residential”, she added. Ms Yulo-Loyzaga said the government anticipates about 20,000 families and informal settlers will be affected by the clean up and development of the river. “There will have to be sustainable solutions for housing, whether it's in-situ, or they may have to relocate to near-by or farther places, in order for them to sustain their livelihoods,” she said. While details of how the funding will be used are still being ironed out, there are plans for green infrastructure that will trap waste, and projects to stop waste from reaching the water. Ms Yulo-Loyzaga said partnerships are critical because of the considerable solid waste management challenges in the Philippines. The country produces 61,000 tonnes of solid waste daily. That is the equivalent of 37 Olympic-sized swimming pools. It is estimated that as much as 24 per cent of that waste is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/eliminating-ocean-plastic-pollution-must-be-a-commercial-and-global-priority-1.791323" target="_blank">plastic.</a> With 30 per cent of waste produced making its way into waterways and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/24/why-asean-will-be-desperate-for-a-global-treaty-to-address-plastic-pollution/" target="_blank">eventually the ocean.</a>