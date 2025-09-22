Debris is scattered on a waterfront road as heavy rain caused by Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Aparri town, Philippines. AFP
Heavy rain hits Lal-lo town, in the Philippine province of Cagayan. AFP
Local fishermen tie up their boats to protect them from the approaching storm, in Hong Kong. Getty Images
People walk with umbrellas as unstable weather and heavy rain continue in Hong Kong, China. Getty Images
Residents stock up on supplies at a supermarket to prepare for the approaching Typhoon Ragasa, in Hong Kong. Reuters
People watch as strong waves batter the coast in Basco, northern Philippines. AP
A flooded rice field in Lal-lo town, Cagayan province. AFP
The powerful storm brought winds with speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour, AP
Super Typhoon Ragasa tracker: Storm lashes northern Philippines with winds of up to 215kph and heavy rain

Hundreds of flights to be cancelled as storm churns towards Hong Kong and mainland China

Stephen Nelmes

September 22, 2025

Thousands of people were evacuated from the northern Philippines on Monday as one of the strongest typhoons of the year lashed the country while barrelling towards south-eastern China.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is packing sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour with gusts hitting 295kph.

The churning storm is centred east of the island town of Calayan off Cagayan province. It was heading west at 20kph and expected to pass close or make landfall over Cagayan’s Babuyan islands.

Residents in the Philippines' northern provinces were warned to stay away from coastal areas and riverbanks due to a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding three metres”.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the disaster response agency to go on full alert and mobilise all government agencies. Work and classes across Metro Manila and large parts of Luzon were suspended as outer rainbands began lashing the island.

Video clips shared by disaster agencies showed the northern Cagayan province being pummelled by fierce winds and heavy rain, causing strong waves and sending trees swaying violently.

Cagayan disaster chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP that his team was prepared for “the worst”.

Hong Kong flight cancellations

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it expects to cancel more than 500 flights as Ragasa is forecast to hit the city on Wednesday.

“Starting at 6pm tomorrow, September 23, Cathay Pacific's passenger flights arriving at and departing from Hong Kong International Airport will cease operations until resuming during daytime hours on Thursday,” a spokeswoman for the airline said at a Monday press conference.

“More than 500 flights are currently expected to be cancelled.”

Other Hong Kong-based airlines announced their flights would be disrupted including budget airline HK Express, which reported a cancellation of more than 100 flights between Tuesday and Thursday.

Long queues formed at supermarkets in the city on Monday as residents started stockpiling daily necessities. All schools will be closed for the next two days.

On mainland China, officials in the city of Shenzen planned to evacuate 400,000 people.

“The city plans to relocate and resettle approximately 400,000 people, including those residing in temporary shelters, low-lying areas, and coastal regions,” a post on Shenzhen's Emergency Management WeChat said.

Although Ragasa will not directly hit Taiwan, its outer bands are expected to bring heavy rain to the island's sparsely populated east coast, while Vietnam's defence ministry ordered its forces to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible landfall later this week.

*With agency inputs

Updated: September 22, 2025, 9:53 AM`
