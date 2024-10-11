India's Brihadisvara Temple has a grand entrance that is adorned with life-size sculptures. All photos: Taniya Dutta / The National

Postcard from Thanjavur: Millennium-old Indian shrine attracts Hollywood stars but baffles engineers

Brihadeeswara Temple, built without cement or binder, is an architectural wonder of the ancient world

Taniya Dutta
Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

October 11, 2024